Carifta Games 2025 event schedule: Day-by-Day breakdown of all competitions

One of the highly anticipated athletic events in the Caribbean, CARIFTA Games, is all set to begin from tomorrow in Trinidad and Tobago. This year the events are scheduled to take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. The events will take place over a span of 3 days till 21st April.

The event has been strategically planned this year to ensure entertainment and excitement among the audience. The dynamic lineup of track and field events across multiple age categories will promise thrilling performances, record setting and etching histories.

CARIFTA over the years has record of training Caribbean athletes and pushing them to create a career in track and field. Renowned athletes have first started their journey from CARIFTA, and athletes every year from different parts of Caribbean create history at this event.

Complete schedule of CARIFTA athletic games 2025

Day 1 Morning Session – Saturday, April 19, 2025

Starting at 9:00 AM:

Boy's U20 Decathlon (E1) – 100m Heats

– 100m Heats Girl's U17 High Jump – Final

– Final Girl's U17 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final

– Final Boy's U17 Octathlon (E1) – 100m Heats

– 100m Heats Girl's U20 Shot Put (4kg) – Final

From 9:25 AM to 10:20 AM:

Girl's U17 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (3 Heats) Boy's U17 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (3 Heats) Girl's U20 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (3 Heats) Boy's U20 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)

From 10:35 AM to 12:10 PM:

Girl's U17 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Boy's U17 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Girl's U20 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final

– Final Boy's U17 Octathlon (E2) – Long Jump

– Long Jump Boy's U20 Decathlon (E3) – Shot Put (6kg)

– Shot Put (6kg) Girl's U20 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Boy's U20 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

Day 1 Afternoon Session – Saturday, April 19, 2025

From 4:00 PM:

Medal Ceremonies

From 4:15 PM to 5:10 PM:

Girl's U17, U20 and Boy's U17, U20 400m – Finals

– Finals Boy's U17 Triple Jump – Final

– Final Boy's U20 Discus Throw (1.75kg) – Final

– Final Girl's U17, Boy's U17, Girl's U20, Boy's U20 1500m – Finals

From 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM:

Special Olympics 100m – Girls & Boys

– Girls & Boys Girl's Open Pole Vault – Final

– Final Girl's U17, U20 and Boy's U17, U20 100m – Finals

– Finals Girl's U20 Triple Jump – Final

From 6:05 PM to 6:45 PM:

More Medal Ceremonies

Boy's U17 Octathlon (E4) – 400m Heats

– 400m Heats Boy's U20 Decathlon (E5) – 400m Heats

Day 2 Morning Session – Sunday, April 20, 2025

Starting from 9:00 AM:

Boy's U20 Decathlon (E6) – 110m Hurdles

– 110m Hurdles Girl's U17 Long Jump – Final

– Final Boy's U17 Octathlon (E5) – 100m Hurdles (84cm)

– 100m Hurdles (84cm) Girl's U17 Discus Throw (1kg) – Final

– Final Boy's U20 Long Jump – Final

From 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM:

Girl's U17, Boy's U17, Girl's U20, Boy's U20 800m – Semi-Finals (each 3 Heats)

From 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM:

Boy's U20 Decathlon (E7) – Discus Throw (1.75kg)

– Discus Throw (1.75kg) Boy's U17 Octathlon (E6) – High Jump

– High Jump Girl's U20 Long Jump – Final

– Final Boy's U17 Shot Put (5kg) – Final

– Final Girl's U17 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Boy's U17 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Girl's U20 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

– Semi-Finals (5 Heats) Boy's U20 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)

Day 2 Afternoon Session – Sunday, April 20, 2025

From 4:00 PM:

Medal Ceremonies

Boy's U17 Octathlon (E7) – Javelin Throw (700g)

– Javelin Throw (700g) Boy's U20 Decathlon (E8) – Pole Vault

– Pole Vault Boy's U20 Javelin Throw (800g) – Final

From 4:15 PM to 5:10 PM:

Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 800m – Finals

– Finals Girl's U20 Discus Throw (1kg) – Final

– Final Girl's U17 1500m – Final

– Final Boy's U17 High Jump – Final

– Final Girl's U20 1500m – Final

– Final Boy's U17 1500m – Final

– Final Boy's U20 1500m – Final

– Final Girl's U17 Shot Put (3kg) – Final

From 5:25 PM to 6:00 PM:

Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 200m – Finals

– Finals Girl's U20 3000m – Final

– Final Boy's U17 Octathlon (E8) – 1000m Heats

– 1000m Heats Boy's U20 Decathlon (E10) – 1500m Heats

– 1500m Heats Girl's U20 High Jump – Final

From 6:05 PM:

Medal Ceremonies

Day 3 Morning Session – Monday, April 21, 2025

Starting from 9:00 AM:

Girl's U17 High Jump – Final

– Final Girl's U20 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final

– Final Boy's U20 Triple Jump – Final

– Final Girl's U17 100m Hurdles (76.2cm) – Heats

– Heats Boy's U17 100m Hurdles (84cm) – Heats

– Heats Girl's U20 100m Hurdles (84cm) – Heats

– Heats Boy's U20 110m Hurdles (99cm) – Heats

– Heats Boy's U17 Javelin Throw (700g) – Final

– Final Girl's U20 Triple Jump – Final

– Final Boy's U20 Shot Put (6kg) – Final

Mid-Morning Track Events:

Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 400m Hurdles – Finals

– Finals Girl's U17 4x100m Relay – Heats

– Heats Boy's U17 4x100m Relay – Heats

– Heats Girl's U20 4x100m Relay – Heats

– Heats Boy's U20 4x100m Relay – Heats

Day 3 Afternoon Session – Monday, April 21, 2025

Starting from 2:00 PM:

Medal Ceremonies

Girl's U17 100m Hurdles Final

Boy's U17 100m Hurdles Final

Girl's U20 100m Hurdles Final

Boy's U20 110m Hurdles Final

Girl's U20 800m Medley Relay (100m, 200m, 300m, 400m) – Final

– Final Boy's U20 800m Medley Relay – Final

– Final Girl's U17 4x100m Relay – Final

– Final Boy's U17 4x100m Relay – Final

– Final Girl's U20 4x100m Relay – Final

– Final Boy's U20 4x100m Relay – Final

– Final Girl's U17 4x400m Relay – Final

– Final Boy's U17 4x400m Relay – Final

– Final Girl's U20 4x400m Relay – Final

– Final Boy's U20 4x400m Relay – Final

Wrap-up: