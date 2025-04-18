Carifta Games 2025 event schedule: Day-by-Day breakdown of all competitions
This year’s Carifta Games promises thrilling, record-breaking performances with a dynamic lineup across multiple age categories.
One of the highly anticipated athletic events in the Caribbean, CARIFTA Games, is all set to begin from tomorrow in Trinidad and Tobago. This year the events are scheduled to take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. The events will take place over a span of 3 days till 21st April.
The event has been strategically planned this year to ensure entertainment and excitement among the audience. The dynamic lineup of track and field events across multiple age categories will promise thrilling performances, record setting and etching histories.
CARIFTA over the years has record of training Caribbean athletes and pushing them to create a career in track and field. Renowned athletes have first started their journey from CARIFTA, and athletes every year from different parts of Caribbean create history at this event.
Complete schedule of CARIFTA athletic games 2025
Day 1 Morning Session – Saturday, April 19, 2025
Starting at 9:00 AM:
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E1) – 100m Heats
- Girl's U17 High Jump – Final
- Girl's U17 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E1) – 100m Heats
- Girl's U20 Shot Put (4kg) – Final
From 9:25 AM to 10:20 AM:
- Girl's U17 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)
- Boy's U17 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)
- Girl's U20 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)
- Boy's U20 400m – Semi-Finals (3 Heats)
From 10:35 AM to 12:10 PM:
- Girl's U17 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Boy's U17 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Girl's U20 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E2) – Long Jump
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E3) – Shot Put (6kg)
- Girl's U20 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Boy's U20 100m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
Day 1 Afternoon Session – Saturday, April 19, 2025
From 4:00 PM:
- Medal Ceremonies
From 4:15 PM to 5:10 PM:
- Girl's U17, U20 and Boy's U17, U20 400m – Finals
- Boy's U17 Triple Jump – Final
- Boy's U20 Discus Throw (1.75kg) – Final
- Girl's U17, Boy's U17, Girl's U20, Boy's U20 1500m – Finals
From 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM:
- Special Olympics 100m – Girls & Boys
- Girl's Open Pole Vault – Final
- Girl's U17, U20 and Boy's U17, U20 100m – Finals
- Girl's U20 Triple Jump – Final
From 6:05 PM to 6:45 PM:
- More Medal Ceremonies
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E4) – 400m Heats
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E5) – 400m Heats
Day 2 Morning Session – Sunday, April 20, 2025
Starting from 9:00 AM:
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E6) – 110m Hurdles
- Girl's U17 Long Jump – Final
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E5) – 100m Hurdles (84cm)
- Girl's U17 Discus Throw (1kg) – Final
- Boy's U20 Long Jump – Final
From 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM:
- Girl's U17, Boy's U17, Girl's U20, Boy's U20 800m – Semi-Finals (each 3 Heats)
From 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM:
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E7) – Discus Throw (1.75kg)
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E6) – High Jump
- Girl's U20 Long Jump – Final
- Boy's U17 Shot Put (5kg) – Final
- Girl's U17 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Boy's U17 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Girl's U20 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
- Boy's U20 200m – Semi-Finals (5 Heats)
Day 2 Afternoon Session – Sunday, April 20, 2025
From 4:00 PM:
- Medal Ceremonies
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E7) – Javelin Throw (700g)
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E8) – Pole Vault
- Boy's U20 Javelin Throw (800g) – Final
From 4:15 PM to 5:10 PM:
- Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 800m – Finals
- Girl's U20 Discus Throw (1kg) – Final
- Girl's U17 1500m – Final
- Boy's U17 High Jump – Final
- Girl's U20 1500m – Final
- Boy's U17 1500m – Final
- Boy's U20 1500m – Final
- Girl's U17 Shot Put (3kg) – Final
From 5:25 PM to 6:00 PM:
- Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 200m – Finals
- Girl's U20 3000m – Final
- Boy's U17 Octathlon (E8) – 1000m Heats
- Boy's U20 Decathlon (E10) – 1500m Heats
- Girl's U20 High Jump – Final
From 6:05 PM:
- Medal Ceremonies
Day 3 Morning Session – Monday, April 21, 2025
Starting from 9:00 AM:
- Girl's U17 High Jump – Final
- Girl's U20 Javelin Throw (600g) – Final
- Boy's U20 Triple Jump – Final
- Girl's U17 100m Hurdles (76.2cm) – Heats
- Boy's U17 100m Hurdles (84cm) – Heats
- Girl's U20 100m Hurdles (84cm) – Heats
- Boy's U20 110m Hurdles (99cm) – Heats
- Boy's U17 Javelin Throw (700g) – Final
- Girl's U20 Triple Jump – Final
- Boy's U20 Shot Put (6kg) – Final
Mid-Morning Track Events:
- Girl's & Boy's U17 and U20 400m Hurdles – Finals
- Girl's U17 4x100m Relay – Heats
- Boy's U17 4x100m Relay – Heats
- Girl's U20 4x100m Relay – Heats
- Boy's U20 4x100m Relay – Heats
Day 3 Afternoon Session – Monday, April 21, 2025
Starting from 2:00 PM:
- Medal Ceremonies
- Girl's U17 100m Hurdles Final
- Boy's U17 100m Hurdles Final
- Girl's U20 100m Hurdles Final
- Boy's U20 110m Hurdles Final
- Girl's U20 800m Medley Relay (100m, 200m, 300m, 400m) – Final
- Boy's U20 800m Medley Relay – Final
- Girl's U17 4x100m Relay – Final
- Boy's U17 4x100m Relay – Final
- Girl's U20 4x100m Relay – Final
- Boy's U20 4x100m Relay – Final
- Girl's U17 4x400m Relay – Final
- Boy's U17 4x400m Relay – Final
- Girl's U20 4x400m Relay – Final
- Boy's U20 4x400m Relay – Final
Wrap-up:
- Final Medal Ceremonies
- Closing Remarks & Celebration
