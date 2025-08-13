Roseau Christmas Village to launch ‘Young Bosses’ Holiday Market for Children

Parents are invited to attend the event with their children and develop their business ideas this Christmas.

Roseau, Dominica: Roseau Christmas Village is all set to celebrate its 5th edition with the introduction of the “Young Bosses Holiday Market” in December 2025. Minister of Housing, Melissa Skerrit announced this special zone for kids to showcase crafts, goodies, ideas and talents in business development.

The parents are also invited to the event with their children and enhance their business ideas this Christmas. It will serve as the platform to turn their talent or business idea into something magical. Melissa Skerrit added that they’re visionaries bursting with creativity and bold ideas and this year will shed light on their talents.

The registration has started for the event as Melissa Skerrit noted that children with exceptional artistic skills such as amazing crafting skills and skills of baking the delicious treats.

The children with ages between 6 to 16 are allowed to join the event and the Pop-Up is free for the attendees. All children and participants will be given their own booth space where they will be able to display and sell their creations. It is aimed at bringing energy, creativity and holiday cheer.

How to Sign Up

As part of the first step, the participants are required to fill out the registration form which will be unveiled in the coming days. Melissa Skerrit announced that the registration form will feature all details of the participants and their crafts.

The second step will include full details of their products and business and the deadline of the submission of the registration is November 21, 2025.

Notably, Melissa Skerrit hosts Roseau Christmas Village every year as one of the activities of the Christmas occasion. In the event, the attendees and tourists are given exposure to the vibrant beauty of Dominica. In addition to that, the event also provides a chance and platform to local businesses and talents to enhance the reach of their products.