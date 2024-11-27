27 prefabricated homes donated to families in Carriacou and Petite Martinique

The construction of the houses was sponsored by an organization from Trinidad and Tobago, “Hands That Serve,” which volunteered to manage the project and provide roofs on the heads who lost their homes during the Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: A total of 27 families have received the prefabricated homes in Carriacou and Petite Martinique following the devastating impact of the Hurricane Beryl. Ten of these houses were constructed at Dumfries and the remaining seventeen were built on the private lands in Grenada.

The construction of the houses was sponsored by an organization from Trinidad and Tobago, “Hands That Serve,” which volunteered to manage the project and provide roofs on the heads who lost their homes during the Hurricane Beryl. The houses are fully furnished with beds, stoves and refrigerators, accommodating families in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Around hundred volunteers from the Trinidad and Tobago installed the prefabricated houses in the country for beneficiaries. The construction has been started in October 2024 with an intent to compensate people who lost their everything in the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada handed over the houses to the families and noted that it is quite exciting to see the citizens move into their new homes. He extended gratitude to the organization for their generous donation during the tough times of the country.

He said that the homes have reflected their commitment to building stronger communities and restoring hope that people have lost due to the natural calamity.

200 prefabricated houses

Notably, the 27 houses are the part of the agenda of Grenada of constructing over 200 prefabricated houses for accommodating families. The construction is being supported by another organization from the United States, Hapi Homes. The houses will foster the resilience approach of the country as they would be built to withstand the impact of the calamities including category four hurricanes.

Notably, the first shipment of the 200 homes will reportedly be given to Grenada in January 2025.

Hurricane Beryl in Grenada

Hurricane Beryl shattered Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in July 2024 with higher wind speed and flash flooding. The homes have been destroyed along with the agriculture and other small business of the citizens in the country, leading to massive destruction for the locals.

Prime Minister Mitchell noted that the country has been struggling due to the natural calamities over the period of 11 months. First, the agriculture sector has been deeply impacted by the drought and then Hurricane Beryl further caused the overall destruction across the country.

From tourism to the local businesses, Hurricane Beryl destroyed the livelihoods and means of living of the citizens.

Recently, Grenada faced the wrath of the heavy rainfall and the flash flooding due to the Tropical Storm Sara. The heavy rainfall again damaged houses and government building, causing death of one person.