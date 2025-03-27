Hayley Matthews to lead West Indies women for ICC Cricket ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2025

The team will compete for one of the two final qualification spots in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 which is scheduled to be held in India from October to November this year.

West Indies: The squad of West Indies women has been confirmed for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025, scheduled to be held from April 9 to 19, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. Captained by Hayley Matthews, the team departed the region on March 24, 2025, for a pre-tournament camp in the UAE.

The team will compete for one of the two final qualification spots in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 which is scheduled to be held in India from October to November this year. Five other teams will participate in the qualifiers including Pakistan, Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland and Thailand and the top two will join the qualified teams such as Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India in the main tournament.

Notably, these six teams failed to qualify directly to the Women’s ODI world cup due to their last rankings in the overall standing of the teams. The games will be played in the round-robin tournament in Lahore, Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium. The West Indies women will begin their campaign on April 9, 2025, with the first match against Scotland, followed by matches against Ireland, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand.

The head coach of West Indies women team Shane Deitz expressed confidence in the team and said that the tournament will be a great challenge for them. He added that the qualifiers are very important, and the girls are preparing hard for it to play good cricket against the teams and pave the path to the World Cup tournament.

Captain Hayley Mathews also shared excitement for the qualifiers and added that they had prepared well for this moment. She said that the environment feels like a family as they’ve all been enjoying themselves out in the park.

She also expressed trust and confidence in the skills of the team and added that they will try to remain focused and play their best cricket without any distractions. She said that they just want to win the game and qualify for the World Cup.

Squad of West Indies Women for Qualifiers

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams