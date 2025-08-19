Guyana Elections 2025: Who is winning the social media battle?

Compared to the previous elections held in 2020, Political parties this time have upgraded their digital presence further boosting campaigning.

As Guyana moves toward the 2025 General Elections, the political battle is being fought as fiercely on social media as it is on ground. Internet has become a key battleground, with major parties including the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) leading the APNU coalition, and the Alliance For Change (AFC), each taking distinct approaches to reach voters.

PPP/C: Professional and Promotional

The ruling PPP/C has built a strong social media presence with high visibility, and professional approach. Its official Facebook page alone has 143k+ followers indicating huge support. Their campaign leans heavily on livestreamed events, well produced professionally centred videos and upbeat music creating excitement, all under the theme ‘One Guyana’.

One of PPP’s most notable tactics which they used for promotion is a dedicated WhatsApp line which invites citizens to submit their ideas for its manifesto. Party leaders described that it is a way to involve voters directly into policymaking. The structured online engagement also marks a major shift from the 2020 campaign when the PPP’s social media strategy focused more on promoting in person.

PNC/R and APNU: Competitive and Innovative

The PNC/R led APNU coalition launched its campaign in early July, emphasizing more on anti-corruption, law and order and economic grievances. The official page of the coalition together has 138k followers, slight less than PPP/C. However, their approach is slightly different showing more combative, competitive and focused on challenging the current government’s record.

APNU has adopted interactive tactics including an ‘Ask Norton’ WhatsApp line for voters to send questions directly to party leader Aubrey Norton. The party messaging resonates with its supporters, and their physical campaign events.

AFC: Independent and Diverse

In the 2025 General Elections, AFC has powered itself as a clear and independent online voice. Its campaign spans across various social media platforms. They have released their manifesto in phases. Leader Nigel Hughes has been sharing his views and promises through direct heavy video messages, which further encourages 2-way interaction with voters.

Smaller parties

New parties such as the Forward Guyana Movement and the Legalise Cannabis Guyana Party are using Facebook as their primary platform for campaigning and rally support. WIN, led by Azruddin Mohammed has been one of the most socially active among the newcomers.

How 2025 elections vary that to 2020 elections in Guyana?

Compared to the previous elections held in 2020, Political parties this time have upgraded their digital presence further boosting campaigning. TikTok and Instagram have come out as the prominent tools or platforms to attract young voters. Policy based and planned marketing is clearly visible through ideas implemented by political parties and their social media marketing team.

While the campaigning is going on at full force, this would currently not be right to say which political party currently ‘owns’ social media in Guyana 2025 elections. The PPP has the most polished and expansive operation, APNU on the other hand boasts an engaged base and a confrontational edge, while the AFC is carving out a focused, policy-first niche.