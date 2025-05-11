India and Pakistan agree to Ceasefire following President Trump’s intervention; Pakistan violates it

President Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.”

India and Pakistan have finally decided to end their military action against each other by announcing the ceasefire on Saturday. The decision was taken following the intervention of the United States President Donald Trump who announced that both countries have reached an agreement and decided to cease military actions and firing.

President Trump through his social media platform announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.” He said that the decision was taken folowing the phone talks between the foreign and defence ministries of both the countries. He extended congratulations to both countries and added that they have used their common sense and great intelligence.

After the announcement, both India and Pakistan confirmed the ceasefire and stated that they have reached the understanding. Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar added that both the countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. He said that Pakistan always strived for peace and security in the region.

India also confirmed that both countries have reached the understanding as the military action had been causing disruption. The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that they agreed to a ceasefire at 5 pm on Saturday and added that the decision was taken on a call. During the call, it was agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action.

Now, the statement of the UK’s foreign secretary David Lammy hailed the ceasefire and added that this is a welcoming step. He urged both parties to sustain this and noted that the De-escalation is in everybody’s interest.

After the announcement of the ceasefire, Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all fights across the country. The information was provided by Pakistan Airports Authority and noted that they had closed its airspace to all air traffic.

Reason behind military actions

For the last three days, India and Pakistan have witnessed a military action against each other after the massacre in Pahalgam. Due to this, around 26 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in India. In response to this, India launched the air strike towards Pakistan on May 9, 2025, and after that, Pakistan also launched drone attack towards India.

Fake news amid India-Pakistan tensions

A fake news has been spread that in several areas of India, drone attack has been happened. Due to this, the reactions were given on social media. But in reality, the video that went viral on social media was actually a farm fire and it was unrelated.

The missile attack video from Beirut blast in 2020 has also went viral on social media, citing that it was Pakistan’s strike towards India.

In the third rumour, the false claims have been made that there was an airstrike on Amritsar citizens by Indian forces from the Ambala Airbase.

In the fourth rumour, it was claimed that a ban had been imposed on airports, though no such ban was implemented across India.

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire and started firing towards major parts of India including such as Srinagar, Kashmir, Pathankot and Gurdaspur. However, the violation is criticized by the Indian officials and others.

Notably, after the ceasefire, situation is getting normal in India as electricity is being restored and Red alerts were being taken back, when Pakistan again attacked.