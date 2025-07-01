Earthquake California: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Bay Area, No Tsunami Threat

The quakes from the Dublin earthquake were felt across the San Francisco Bay region, however the authorities have concluded that there is no Tsunami threat.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 has just struck 5km WNW of Dublin and San Francisco Bay region in California. The tremors of the intense earthquake were felt across the bay area and surrounding parts.

As per reports, the earthquake occured at a depth of 11.5 kilometres with coordinates -121.9932°E longitude and 37.7062°N latitude. The event by the authorities have been registered with a significant value of 146, however it doesn’t possess any Tsunami risk.

In the last 24 hours several earthquakes have been reported in different areas across the wider Bay area and the Northern California. A 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 19 hours ago in Dublin, California (near Oakland). A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported today in Petaluma. Numerous smaller quakes (under magnitude 2.0) have occurred near The Geysers in Sonoma County.