Inside Guyana’s 2025 Elections: Parties, Promises, and Political Shifts

Guyana heads to the polls on September 1. Seven parties will contest the 2025 elections in a high-stakes race watched across the Caribbean.

Guyana will hold general and regional elections on September 1st, Monday as announced by the President Irfaan Ali through an official statement on May 26 and the dissolution of parliament earlier this month. Seven political parties and coalitions have confirmed their participation, which was then marked with a high-stake campaign season in one of the Caribbean’s fastest growing economies.

The Nominations Day was held on July 14 at the Umana Yana in Georgetown and saw the formal registration of candidates from across all the major political blocs. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed the electoral process is on track and has urged the employers to grant staff adequate time off on polling day.

This year the elections seems to be a tough competition for the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as they secured the last victory with just a fraction of votes in their favour. The PPP/C led by President Ali and Vice President Bharat Jagdeo, are seeking a second consecutive term, and has been pushing the campaigns by highlighting that during their term they have a track record of infrastructure expansion, cash-transfer programs, and oil-funded development.

“Every single promise we made to you, we have kept,” Ali told supporters at the PPP/C’s official campaign launch in Kitty on July 13. “We don’t promise castles in the sky, we build homes, roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs.”

APNU-WPA Coalition stands as a strong opposition to the PPP/C. The party chaired by Aubrey Norton and running mate Juretha Fernandes emphasizes on wage increases, larger pensions, and more equitable distribution of oil revenue.

“This is about putting money back in your pockets and improving services for all Guyanese,” Norton said during the coalition’s rally on July 7. “We are alive, we are strong, and we intend to win.”

APNU supporters at Campaign rally Other contenders include the WIN-ANUG alliance, headed by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, and the Forward Guyana Movement, led by former PNCR MP Amanza Walton-Desir. Both of them have presented themselves as alternatives to what they have described as an entrenched tow party system.

Azrudding Mohamed contesting Guyana's elections Mohamed’s candidacy has also drawn significant attention due to his controversial profile and court cases including scrutiny from US authorities over corruption. Walton-Desir, on the other hand is campaigning with a focus ‘bold and courageous change’ focused on tackling poverty and inequality.

Two smaller and new parties, the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) which is being led by former minister Simona Broomes, and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), led by indigenous rights advocate Lenox Shuman, have also been standing strong in Guyana’s 2025 elections.

ALP Leader on Nomination Day International observers including those from The Carter Centre, The European Union, and the Organisation of American States are already on ground. US Ambassador Nicole Theriot has also confirmed that United States is providing training and funding to support a secure and transparent election across Guyana.

As per the latest official numbers, the voter registration stands at approximately 718,000 with a turnout expected to be high this time. Previously, the elections saw a participation of 70% voters, and governments aims to increase this number this year. GECOM has also pledged to ensure that a fair election process takes place, though concerns over the voter list are being raised by opposition parties.

According to early polls, PPP/C is currently holding a national lead, but the dynamics may change as the election progress. Several former opposition MPs, including Sydney Allicock, Dawn Hastings-Williams, and Asha Kissoon, have broken ranks to endorse President Ali’s campaign.

The elections this year have attracted a lot of attention from across Caribbean. The elections are being observed as a testament to Guyana’s hold in diplomacy and maintaining its standards.

Associates Times will continue to monitor and report developments in the lead-up to September 1, including campaign events, electoral procedures, with a live coverage of the final results.