5.0 Magnitude earthquake strikes Trinidad and Tobago, No Damage reported  

The UWI Seismic Research Centre reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:50 pm local time at a depth of 44 km.

Trinidad and Tobago: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake strike the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night shaking the communities to shock.

As outlined by the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the earthquake occurred at around 7:50 pm local time at 44km depth. The epicentre was located just 36 km to Port of Spain in Northwest direction, 61 Kilometres in West Northwest direction of Arima and 73 kilometres northwest of San Fernando.

The exact location of the epicentre is calculated at 10.82°N latitude and 61.80°W longitude. While the earthquake was intense, no damage or injuries has been reported so far. The earthquake lasted for a relatively short period preventing any disaster which may have costed lives or damage.

Residents also shared their experience from the earthquake, with some even calling, ‘this isn’t a normal earthquake’.

A local named Melissa Marcelle said, “Thank god! It wasn’t at 10km depth. That was a strong shake. Felt in Princes Town.”

Another user named Denise Indalsingh stated, “Felt it in Valsayn. Slight shake, then a rumbling sound followed by a strong jolt. Thank goodness it didn't last long. Hope everyone is okay.”

“If you all look at the depth you would see it was close. Don’t let what’s happening with the US and Venezuela make us make up tales … geez. A bomb a missile… seriously? Some of y’all,” Stated Ruthie GN Wiltshire.

Notably residents also lauded the Google's earthquake alert system stating that it acted perfectly delivering messages in time as the earthquake strike. Locals shared screenshots of the alerts they received and warnings to make an evacuation as early as possible..

Trinidad and Tobago also suffered another light earthquake just a few hours ago which was of 3.2 magnitude and 104km away from the island. Residents are advised to stay cautious and alerted as earthquakes are becoming common in parts of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean in recent days.