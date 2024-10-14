St Kitts and Nevis: School Safety Week is all set to kickstart today

Under the theme- “Safety Starts with Me”, the School Safety Week will run through October 18, 2024, and provide teaching on enhancing safety protocols.

St Kitts and Nevis: The School Safety Week has been launched in St Kitts and Nevis as another initiative of the 90-day campaign against violence and crime. Presented by the Ministry of Education, the week will kickstart today, featuring talks and demonstrations about safety and security in the school campuses.

Under the theme- “Safety Starts with Me”, the School Safety Week will run through October 18, 2024, and provide teaching on enhancing safety protocols. It will play a role in creating a safe environment for everyone with talks about the simple steps to make school a safe and welcoming place.

The special assembly will be held for the opening of the week on Monday with the focus on the safety and hazard checks around the clock. On October 15, 2024, the emergency earthquake drill and the demonstration of the Road Safety Pedestrian Crossing will enhance the safety measures among the children.

The School safety clean-up day and the demonstration of the fire safety fire drill will be taken place on October 16, 2024. The students will be asked to learn more about the safety protocols that could be used on the school campuses.

The demonstrations will be held about school safety and other protocols that will be helpful in promoting a peaceful environment on October 17, 2024. On the same day, the earthquake safety drill DO at the DCH will be held with the discussion about the earthquake and drill.

The safety exhibitions will showcase the measures to adopt safety protocols on October 18, 2024. Through this, the students are also asked to create and display the safety themes in St Kitts and Nevis. The topics that will be discussed during the event will be Fire Safety, Road Safety and Earthquake Safety.

The Ministry of Education noted that apart from education, safety is one of their top priorities at the school. The safety jacket, traffic signal, hard hat, safety glasses, gloves, fire extinguisher and safety boots will be used during the week.