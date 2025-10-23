Special Sustainability Zones Act upholds Constitution, Safeguards Sovereignty: PM Drew

The meeting was attended by concerned citizens from across the country and served as a platform to address their questions and clarify misinformation.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his recent townhall meeting held on October 16th, discussed the Special Sustainability Zones Act and clarified the misinformation spreading related to it since its launch.

The meeting which was attended by concerned citizens across the country acted as a platform to discuss their doubts directly with the leaders and to clarify the misinformation spreading through different mediums. Prime Minister Terrance Drew speaking at the meet outlined that the act has been established as a transparent and accountable framework for the creation of sustainable investment zones.

He further stated that the programme will operate within the four walls of the constitution. He emphasized that his debate in the parliament, is the official record of his statements.

“I said the sovereignty of St Kitts and Nevis can never, ever be encroached upon, can never, ever be violated and the Constitution must be respected throughout. As a matter of fact, there is no law that can be passed and be accepted if it violates any part of our Constitution,” he stated.

The Prime Minister cleared the rumours circulating around regarding the privatization of the lands under this act stating, “No law, no agreement, no development project can lawfully create another state inside.” He added that the sovereignty of St Kitts and Nevis must always be kept and never be compromised.

While explaining what actually the act is, Dr Terrance Drew stressed that the Special Sustainability Zones Authorization Act does not create any zones, but provides a framework and process through which the government may consider, evaluate and approve development agreement for proposed special economic zones that align with the seven pillars of the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.

“In simple terms, the Act sets out a transparent step-by-step system for how a special sustainability zone may be proposed. It provides that any proposed development agreement must be publicly disclosed, any agreement must be publicly disclosed, and which conditions must be met before any agreement is signed,” he noted.

The Prime Minister throughout his conversation on the Special Sustainability Zones Act emphasized that it focuses on ensuring that development is socially responsible, environmentally sound and constitutionally transparent.