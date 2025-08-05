Guyana: PPP/C Candidate dies after collapsing at Rally in Region 7

He was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities, who determined that Williams died out of a heart attack.

Guyana: A Bartica Headmaster and PPP/C candidate, Daniel Williams has died after collapsing yesterday at a rally in Agatash, Region 7. Williams was addressing the attendees, when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

He was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities, who determined that Williams died out of a heart attack. PPP/C also shared a public statement extending their condolences on the sudden death of the candidate, while remembering his role in the party.

“Daniel was an educator and community leader whose unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those around him will be remembered by all who had the honour of knowing him,” PPP/C wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, students, colleagues, and the residents of Region 7. Our Party has lost a valuable comrade, and our nation has lost a true servant.”

President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali also shared a message of condolence following Williams’s passing.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Comrade Daniel Williams, a regional candidate for our Party in Region Seven. He tragically collapsed and died this evening while speaking at one of our public meetings in Agatash, Region Seven,” President wrote.

He further extended his condolences towards Williams’ family including his wife and children. He also thanked the candidate for his service to Guyana and the party over years.

Another user named Romana Prahalad stated, “Ppp has lost a great individual a very honest and dedicated person so sad he is gone he was a very good individual known him from a young age.”