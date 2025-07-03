Caribbean Airlines restores flights between Trinidad and Tobago

Chief Secretary of the Tobago People's Party, Farley Augustine, announced the flights, highlighting the goal of strengthening connections between the two island nations.

Caribbean Airlines is all set to launch new flights between Trinidad and Tobago for the ongoing summer season under the “Welcome Home” campaign. Effective July 1, 2025, the advanced services to the island will boost the connectivity, providing customers with more opportunities to travel to and from Trinidad and Tobago.

The schedule of Caribbean Airlines has also been announced under the theme of the summer energy, citing, “We’ve added even more flights for your summer escape, Tobago is just a booking away.”

The daily flight first departs from Trinidad at 11: 30 pm and then arrives at Tobago at 11: 55 pm. However, the return flight departs Tobago at 12: 30 am and arrives in Trinidad at 12: 55 am.

The Chief Secretary of Tobago People's Party, Farley Augustine announced the flights and noted that the decision is aimed at enhancing the connections between two island nations. He said that the flights will provide relief to Tobagonians who have long endured unreliable inter-island travel.

He also thanked Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo, and the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour for the launch of the extra flights between the two nations.

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines was scheduled to fly the late flight between Trinidad and Tobago in February 2012 with a flight from Port of Spain to Tobago at 10: 30 pm. The flight will fly from Tobago to Port of Spain at 11: 30 pm, then Port of Spain to Tobago at 12: 35 am. It will also fly from Tobago to Port of Spain at 1: 30 am.

However, the schedule was discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the customer flow has declined. The government noted that the restoration of the flight out to Tobago is aimed to provide smoother connections to early international departures and further reduce the need for overnight stays in Trinidad.