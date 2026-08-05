Dr. Terrance Drew marks four years in office as Prime Minister

Four years after taking office, the Drew administration highlights progress in water security, renewable energy, education, healthcare, infrastructure and social programmes as it enters its fifth year in government.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew's administration marked four years in office on August 5, 2026. Since taking office, the government has launched several projects, investments and reforms across the federation.

Over the past four years, the administration has focused on strengthening essential services while also enhancing initiatives in water security, energy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, public services and social protection.

Major progress in water security

Water security has been one of the main focuses of Drew’s administration. According to figures presented by Dr. Drew, only 24% of the population had access to potable water when the administration took office.

Since then, the administration has invested between EC$70 million and EC$100 million in strengthening the water network through wells, pipelines and other infrastructure. The government spent approximately EC$60 million in the desalination plant alone.

The administration says approximately 70% of St. Kitts now has 24-hour water access. In Cayon, coverage has reached more than 90%. This coverage was made possible after drilling that identified a high-quality underground water source. A new 500,000-gallon storage tank has also been completed while drilling is still ongoing in communities like Saddlers. As the administration is looking into expanding the water access to 24-hours.

Expanding energy capacity and renewable power

The administration has also significantly focused on energy security by expanding investment. The administration secured concessionary financing for two new dual-fuel generating units. Each of them can produce 9 megawatts, which adds up to a combined 18 megawatts of generating power. Peak demand in Saint Kitts was said to be approximately 30 megawatts.

Along with conventional generation, work on a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic and battery storage project is ongoing. This is expected to supply approximately 40% to 50% of the country’s electricity demand.

The federation is also working on geothermal energy development in Nevis as its long-term renewable energy plans.

Modernising education and supporting students

Education has seen both infrastructure and financial development under the rule of Drew’s administration. A new Basseterre High School is under construction, providing a modern facility after years of delays.

Another major improvement in the education sector is that the college tuition has been made free and Development Bank student-loan interest rates have also been reduced. A four-and-a-quarter-year moratorium has allowed students to complete their studies before beginning repayments. The government is also providing increased scholarship opportunities to students.

The administration has also introduced ASPIRE, under which children between 5 and 18 years of age can receive accounts with the balance of EC$1,000. These are divided equally between savings and investments.

Healthcare and Social Protection

Major healthcare initiatives under the Drew administration include the Children’s Medical Fund. This fund helps children who require overseas medical treatment based on medical recommendations. Families that are dealing with high-risk pregnancies and newborns requiring specialized medical care are also being assisted by the government. The ambulance fleet has been increased to strengthen emergency medical services.

Programs like LIFT have been introduced to expand social assistance. It provides monthly financial support to vulnerable households. The administration said that the programme has involved millions of dollars in assistance each month.

Reforms for public servants

Many reforms and measures have been launched with the focus on public-sector workers. The administration restored the gratuity calculation formula for Government Auxiliary Employees. And government pensions were also introduced alongside Social Security pensions, while a contributory pension fund was also established.

The government introduced lifetime health insurance for civil servants after retirement. Public servants received an 8% salary increase during the administration’s first term.

Investment in roads and sporting facilities

Infrastructure development has continued across communities and public facilities. The government aided in reconstructing the St. Peter’s Main Road to improve connectivity across the island.

Sports infrastructure has also received attention with more than EC$4 million in upgrades at Conaree Stadium. Rehabilitation work is also going on at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.

Modernizing citizenship administration

Reforms within the Citizenship by Investment Programme have also been introduced by the administration. These include enhanced due-diligence measures and biometric verification. The administration has focused on initiating efforts to modernise programme administration by introducing biometric technology to strengthen identity verification and security.

Supporting vulnerable communities

The Elevate Programme has provided rehabilitation, education and skill-training opportunities for vulnerable individuals. The initiative has also supported participants that were looking for educational advancement, and preparation for CXC examinations.

Entering a fifth year

As the Drew administration is now entering its fifth year, many major initiatives remain underway. These initiatives include expanding 24-hour water access, increasing electricity generation, enhancing solar and geothermal projects, completing the new Basseterre High School construction and continuing infrastructure development across the federation.

After four years of assuming office since August 2022, the administration has diligently worked towards the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. It can be proved through the range of projects and reforms the administration has initiated.