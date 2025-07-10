Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles Traps 15 Workers, Massive Rescue Underway

The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed rescue teams to the accident site to save 15 workers trapped after the incident.

A tunnel collapsed in Wilmington, Los Angeles at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday trapping dozens of Workers inside.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has said that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site following the incident with efforts going on to rescue 15 trapped workers.

As per reports more than 100 LAFD rescuers were sent to the site immediately after the incident was reported at around 8:45 pm. While the investigations have been launched into the incident, it remains unclear about the cause of the accident and how many workers are trapped in there.

The LAFD has also cited that the only entry to the tunnel is around six miles away which makes it difficult to execute immediate rescue efforts. Approximately 10 ambulances have been ordered to be sent to the crime site for immediate medical assistance.

