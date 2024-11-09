Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates' Conference: One Day Left

Distinguished topics and matters of concern will be discussed in the conference where PM Skerrit will discuss their past achievements during the period of Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roseau, Dominica: One Day has been left for the staging of the staging of highly anticipated Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates’ Conference which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at 11: 00 am.

Under the theme-"Legacy of Commitment, A Future of Hope," the conference will feature exclusive gathering, outlining of past achievements, and vision for future of Dominica. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will lead the conference and feature Prime Minister Philip J Pierre of Saint Lucia and Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell as the guest.

Distinguished topics and matters of concern will be discussed in the conference where PM Skerrit will discuss their past achievements during the period of Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Skerrit will also be announced as the uncontested leader of the Labour Party with the revealing of the new flag of DLP. A constitution of the party will also be showcased during the conference, shedding light on the work done by the government over the years. They will speak about the social safety net programmes that were implemented for the well-being and overall development of Dominica.

The DLP will also highlight their investment in the education, health care and infrastructural sector of the country, benefiting the local economy and the citizens. In addition to that, the commitment of the party towards the upliftment of the Kalinago community will be outlined as part of their theme- legacy of commitment.

For the future of hope, the conference will outline the resilience vision for the brighter future of the country. The plans for the digital transformation, employment opportunities for the younger generation and other developmental projects will be highlighted.

The international airport, cable car, marina, geothermal, cruise village and sustainable hotels will be highlighted in the conference for the benefits of the people in Dominica. The small business development will also be enhanced during the conference, making people aware about the projects for their development.

The conference will also help in strengthening the relations and diplomatic ties between the three nations as it will be used to enhance the sense of unity among the nations of the Caribbean region.





Disclaimer: The update on the Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates' Conference: One Day Left is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.