Trinidad and Tobago forecasts hotter-than-normal conditions through October

The Meteorological Service forecasts above-average temperatures across both islands from August to October, while Tobago is expected to receive below-normal rainfall that could affect water supplies and agriculture.

Port of Spain: Residents across Trinidad and Tobago should prepare for sweltering temperatures and drier-than-usual skies in the coming months, as official forecasters warn of hotter-than-average conditions sweeping both islands.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) released its official Rainfall and Temperature Outlook for August through October 2026, predicting prolonged heat spells across both Trinidad and Tobago. While rainfall in Trinidad is expected to remain close to normal levels, Tobago is facing a drier period with below-normal rainfall.

The TTMS indicates that both day and night temperatures are projected to stay elevated throughout the three-month period. The risk is particularly pronounced in urban and built-up areas, where asphalt, concrete, and densely packed buildings absorb and trap solar heat during the day, releasing it slowly through the night.

Forecasters point to warmer sea surface temperatures surrounding the Caribbean region and larger atmospheric climate drivers as key reasons behind the prolonged warm conditions. As a result, the public is advised to prepare for persistent muggy conditions and uncomfortable night-time warmth.

Despite Trinidad receiving typical seasonal rainfall overall, meteorologists caution that short, intense bursts of heavy rain can still trigger occasional flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone communities. Meanwhile, Tobago’s reduced rainfall could strain local agricultural production and public water supply reserves if conservation measures are not adopted early.

The Met Office urges members of the public, farmers, and health authorities to take proactive steps to manage heat stress and water resources during this high-heat season:

Tips for the Heat:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty, and avoid direct peak sun exposure between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Conserve Water: Practice water-saving techniques at home, especially in Tobago where rainfall will be limited.

Protect Against Mosquitoes: Clear standing water, clogged gutters, and unsealed containers around homes to limit mosquito breeding grounds during rainy stretches.

Fire Safety: Remain vigilant about bush and outdoor fires during hot, dry spells.