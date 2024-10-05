Grenada Houston Association offers US $500 scholarships to students, Apply Now!

The scholarship is valued at US $500 per academic year, and the award depends on candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria.

Grenada: The Grenada Houston Association (GHA) has extended scholarships to assist Secondary and Tertiary level students enrolled in courses related to Science, Agriculture, and other areas for this academic year.

The scholarship is valued at US $500 per academic year, and the award depends on candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the scheme, the candidate must be a full-time student currently pursuing either Secondary or Tertiary education.

Significantly, a genuine reason should be presented to state the need for scholarship and tertiary applicants must ensure their defined career goals. The applications made for the scholarship should contain a handwritten 250-300-word essay.

The essays should be perfectly written stating all the intentions of receiving the scholarship, and why the student deserves it. The essay should highlight the career goals of the student, and how they perfectly suit their current studies. The student may add the efforts they made to achieve these goals making them exceptional candidates for the scholarship.

Apart from the essays, the applicants must also provide two reference letters from their current or former teachers and a copy of their current transcript/certificates/student progress reports. These documents are crucial as they will act as proof of their enrolment in current studies.

The completed applications should be properly scanned and should be emailed to the authorities on their authorized emails stated on the official website of the association.

The link for the application form is available at the official site of the Grenada Houston Association and the last day to apply for the same is 30th November 2024.

Grenada Houston Association

Grenada Houston Association was founded in 2005 with the aim of providing deserving candidates with financial relief and assistance. Notably, the association has been providing students with scholarships for more than a decade and has distributed scholarships to more than 100 students.

These scholarships have been instrumental in providing the students and their parents relief over financing their studies. The scholarships have played a significant role in driving the students towards academic excellence over the years and it aims to amplify its impact in the future.