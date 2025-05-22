Denise Odelia Charles found after 32 years; Antiguans react with shock and joy

Antigua and Barbuda: Denise Odelia Charles, the Antiguan woman presumed dead for decades after she went missing came back to her family on Tuesday. Following her arrival, social media is flooded with locals expressing gratitude and ‘Shock’ over how the woman went missing and remained unfound for 32 years.

Her arrival, which has been widely shared on social media, has also helped Denise’s friends to find her, who express their delight over her homecoming. One of her friends named Diana Grant specifically wrote under PM Gaston Browne’s post “This is my friend Denise. I always thinking about you girl, you are welcome home there is no place like home sister.”

This shows the happiness that her relatives and friends have been experiencing upon her arrival and reflects the sentiment of every Antiguan who is welcoming back their fellow citizen.

Charles reunited with her family members at the VC Bird International Airport on Tuesday morning, May 20. According to sources, Denise has been missing for 32 years and was recently discovered in Caracas, Venezuela.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne shared the joyous news on his Facebook page. It read, “Antiguan reported missing for over 32 years, reunited with family members, who our government sponsored to travel to Caracas to repatriate her. My friend, President Maduro, has benevolently authorized a private charter to fly her and family members back to Antigua tomorrow.”

After 32 years, a family reconnects and reunites

The reunion of the family at the VC Bird International Airport after 32 years was filled with tears, hugs, and prayers. Denise jumped into the arms of her brother Terren Charles and nephew Tishon Watson, who flew to Venezuela with the support of the government of Antigua and Barbuda to bring her home.

Sharing the emotional details from the reunion, Denise’s brother reported, “She gave me a big hug when she saw me at the airport.” Also, he lauded the work of the Antiguan government and that of the Venezuelan government in finding and getting her home after so many years.

Prime Minister Browne and Minister of Social and Urban Transformation Rawdon Turner personally went to the Antiguan airport to welcome her back home.