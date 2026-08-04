Trinidad and Tobago to roll out 30 joint army-police posts in four months

The government has identified 24 locations for the rollout, with six more to be confirmed, as part of a four-month plan to strengthen security, improve police visibility and enhance public safety across communities.

Trinidad and Tobago is set to establish 30 joint army-police posts across the country within the next four months. This initiative focuses on improving the presence of security personnel in communities and it also aims at improving the residents’ sense of safety.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 3, as authorities outlined plans to establish the posts in communities. This is a response to the call of the communities for a stronger protective system.

According to the announcement, 24 locations have already been identified for the rollout. And six additional sites are still to be determined. The establishment of these posts will help place army and police personnel closer to the communities and enhance security presence.

The locations that have been selected for this initiative are spread across Trinidad and they include major road intersections, recreational areas and other strategic community locations.

Tarouba Flyover, Grand Bazaar Interchange, Couva Interchange, Williamsville Junction and Guayaguayare near Indian Bay are some of the identified locations.

Other locations also include the junction of Rochard Road and Penal Rock Road, the junction of Rochard Douglas Road and Cumoto Road near the cricket ground, the intersection of Southern Main Road, La Romain and South Trunk Road near Paria Suites, and the junction of Todd’s Road and Caparo Valley Road near the recreation ground.

Additional sites have been identified at the junction of Tamana Road and Cumoto Road, Kelly Village in Caroni, Demerara Road along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Eddie Hart Grounds in Tunapuna, Icacos Junction, Toco Main Road, Carlsen Field, Felicity in Chaguanas and Lady Young Road near the walkover.

The remaining confirmed locations include Acono Road in St Joseph, Malgretoute Junction in Princes Town opposite the WASA booster station, Golconda Interchange and Torrib Road in Tabaquite. Another location in Tunapuna is also yet to be finalised.

This initiative will involve cooperation between security services and community organisations. Non-governmental organizations, business chambers, community groups and village councils have been encouraged to support the work alongside the security services.

Trinidad and Tobago has been introducing measures aimed at addressing violent and organised criminal activities. And this initiative is an effort to reduce the crime rate in the country. The country is still under a State of Emergency. It was extended in June to continue operations against criminal networks.

The new joint posts are expected to be established over the next four months. It will help provide the communities across the country a more visible and accessible security system.