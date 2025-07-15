St Kitts and Nevis reopens Kim Collins Stadium with major upgrades

The inaugural event of Kim Collins Athletic Stadium was organized by Ambassador Kenneth Douglas and his team.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St Kitts and Nevis was officially relaunched on Saturday with major upgrades and changes. The opening ceremony attended by key officials and members of parliament also featured a special Exam Revenge Primary School Competition.

The inaugural event was organised by the Ambassador Kenneth Douglas and his team. The Inaugural ceremony was attended by President, Marcella Liburd, Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

The upgraded facility includes an enhanced sitting structure, roof improvements, upgraded bathroom facilities and fresh coat of paint. The project which was led by the Minister of Sports played a huge role in revolutionizing the sports facilities in St Kitts and Nevis.

A newly installed track which meets international criteria was also installed at the stadium. This will enhance the facilities available for aspiring athletes in the sporting sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

Present at the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister extended his sincere thanks to the Minister of Sports and his team for continued support and hard work in preparing the stadium.

“After years of neglect, this Labour Administration has delivered a revitalized, internationally certified athletic facility that will serve our athletes and nation well,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the St Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) for their commitment towards enhancing sports across the nation. He also lauded efforts by Ministry of Education and the Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley for ensuring that the project is delivered on time.

Notably, this project was delayed multiple times due to inclement weather conditions and disturbing rainfalls which made the authorities to shut down its construction and a put a hold over this project. This was done to ensure that the final construction is up to the mark and meets high quality standards.