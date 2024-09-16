CPL 2024: AB Falcons fails to chase low target of 153 runs, places Kings on second position

Even securing third position in the points table, the Falcons failed to maintain their winning streak and fell down to the fifth position.

Caribbean: The worst performance from Antigua and Barbuda Falcons placed Saint Lucia Kings on the second position in the points table on Sunday. In the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024, the Falcons failed to chase such a low score of 153 runs in 20 overs at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Even securing third position in the points table, the Falcons failed to maintain their winning streak and fell down to the fifth position. The team started its CPL 2024 campaign with four back-to-back defeats but gained momentum with two consecutive victories against Trinbago Knight Riders and SKN Patriots.

Falcons again returned to its losing streak after suffering defeats from Barbados Royals and now Saint Lucia Kings in back-to-back matches. The team scored four points after playing eight matches and losing six of them.

The match was started with the toss won by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who decided to bowl first. To this, Saint Lucia Kings made 152 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. The batting performance were shown by David Wiese who made 43 runs in 26 balls and Ackeen Wayne who scored 35 runs of 28 deliveries.

Johnson Charles also supported set batsmen and played a knock of 25 runs off 20 deliveries in the CPL match. However, in the powerplay, Falcons showcased some momentum with the batting of Chris Green who fell short of half-century by only 2 runs and made 48 runs of 37 deliveries.

However, other batsmen have not performed well in the chasing as Shamar Springer made 23 runs in 32 deliveries which was considered rough knock from the Falcons. Roshon Primus also tried to hit some big shots, but was restricted by the bowlers of Kings only at 17 runs off 10 balls.

Khary Pierre secured the “Player of the Match” award for taking three wickets in four overs with 24 runs. Noor Ahmed from Kings also took two wickets for giving only 13 runs in four overs and was supported by Roston Chase who took one wicket with 14 runs in three overs.

The inning of Falcons was finished by Kings at just 126 runs which was not even closer to the set target.

CPL 2024 Standing

With last two matches of CPL 2024, the dimensions in the points table have been changed entirely as the undefeated team Guyana Amazon Warriors slipped down to the third position. While Barbados Royals secured the first position due to the powerful knock of Quinton de Kock and scored 8 points.

In addition to that, the victory of Kings against Falcons even placed them ahead the table topper Warriors as Kings secured the second position in the standing with 8 points.

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured third position with six points in the CPL 2024 and Falcons stood at the fifth position.