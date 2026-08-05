IMF forecasts 3.1% growth for Dominica's economy in 2026

Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said the IMF expects Dominica’s economy to expand by 3.1% in 2026, following an estimated 4.5% growth in 2025 driven by tourism, construction and trade.

Dominica: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Dominica's economy will grow by 3.1% in 2026. Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre announced the forecast while presenting the country's 2026/2027 National Budget in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Dr. McIntyre has said that the projection shows that Dominica’s economic resilience and growth trajectory is positive. After an estimated 4.5% expansion in the year 2025 which is driven by tourism, construction and trade, it is expected to grow more.

He said that as the country is moving ahead, the IMF has projected that Dominica’s economy will expand by a further 3.1% in 2026. That is 0.1% above the 3% forecasted for global and ECCU economies.

“Building on the 3.5% which was achieved in 2024, Dominica achieved growth of 4.5% in 2025.”

Dominica achieved 4.5% growth in 2025, IMF projects 3.1% for 2026



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The minister noted that Dominica’s economy outperformed both the global and regional averages last year. He also mentioned that the nation has been resilient even after the global economic challenges.

He cited the IMF data and said that global economic growth was estimated at 3.5% in 2025, however, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) projected 3% growth for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

By comparison, Dominica has recorded 3.5% growth in 2024, as the expansion accelerated to an estimated 4.5% in 2025. It surpassed both the global and ECCU averages. Dr McIntyre attributed the performance to an 18.3% rise in visitor arrivals, along with growth in construction and in wholesale and retail trade.

“This strong performance was driven by an 18.3% increase in visitor arrivals alongside expansion in the construction, retail, and trade sectors,” he noted.

Dr. McIntyre said that in Dominica, inflation in the ECCU stood at 2.5% adding that the inflation in Dominica was below average at 2.3% easing from 3.1% in the previous year as prices of imported goods decreased.