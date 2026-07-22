JetBlue cancels St. Kitts flights as severe weather disrupts New York operations

The cancellations followed severe thunderstorms across the U.S. Northeast, which triggered FAA ground stops and widespread flight disruptions, affecting JetBlue services between New York and St. Kitts.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The flights of JetBlue Airways were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on July 21, 2026. The flight B6 296/297 was scheduled to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis from New York and affected passengers were encouraged by the airline for further assistance.

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) advised the people travelling with JetBlue Airways Flights that some flights were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Affected passengers were encouraged to contact JetBlue Airways directly for further assistance and rebooking information.

A limited team was present at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to assist the passengers who might have arrived at the airport seeking assistance. The passengers directly contacted JetBlue Airways for the latest information regarding flight status, rebooking and alternative travel arrangements.

SCASPA apologised for any inconvenience caused and encouraged all the affected passengers to remain updated through official airline communication channels.

Adverse Weather Behind the Disruption

These disruptions were caused by repeated rounds of severe summer thunderstorms that are affecting the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The National Weather Service issued flood and severe weather warnings because of continuous downpours and dangerous wind gusts.

These storms led to FAA-mandated ground stops, reduced air traffic flow, and severe visibility issues at primary Northeast aviation hubs, including JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty.

Widespread Cancellations & Systemwide Toll

Over 800 flights were cancelled or delayed across major New York-area airports in a single day. Almost 630 flights were cancelled in New York airports, while JetBlue was among the hardest hit carriers, canceling roughly 1 out of every 20 scheduled flights. JetBlue suffered the most because it relies heavily on JFK as its primary operational hub and had to cancel many flights during the peak of the storm activity.

Impact on Caribbean Routes

As New York JFK serves as a vital international gateway that connects North America to the Caribbean, disruptions in New York led to severe disruptions across island destinations. The direct routes that connect New York to island ports like St. Kitts were forced to cancel flights. This led to localized delays for incoming tourists and left departing Caribbean tourists temporarily stranded. In response, JetBlue issued fee waivers across 11 Northeast airports, allowing affected travelers on Caribbean routes to rebook their flights or request a full refund without incurring change fees.