Antigua and Barbuda Falcons advances to playoffs for CPL for first-time ever

The Falcons’ win intensifies the playoff race, leaving the Warriors needing just one point from two games to advance.

Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons advanced to the playoffs for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 for the first-time ever. They secured their spot after winning the match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 10, 2025 at the Providence Stadium.

With this, the Falcons joined Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders in the race of the playoffs of the tournament. Now, Warriors will be required to secure at least one point from their remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs in the tournament.

Notably, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons bowled out the Warriors for a record-low 99 runs in 18.1 overs. They chased the target in 19.1 overs with five balls to spare and won the match by making 103 runs in the match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

Opener Amir Jangoo started the inning for Falcons on a winning note and held himself firm as wickets tumbled around him. He guided his side across the finish line and made 51 runs off 57 balls and silenced his home crowd that had been desperate for a turnaround.

However, the bowling attack of the Falcons have bowled out Amazon Warriors who suffered early collapse as only Shai Hope from the team tried to offer resistance to the bowlers. He scored 26 runs off 14 balls, however failed to make a big impact for the team in this year’s tournament. The total that was given by Amazon Warriors to Falcons is considered lowest by any team in this year’s tournament.

The fast bowler from Falcons Jayden Seales initiated the attack on the batters of the Warriors and bowled spells of 4 wickets for 15 runs in 3.1 overs. It has taken the team towards the victory, making Warriors lose their crucial wickets at the early span of time in the match.

Seales celebrated his 24th birthday and turned out to be player of the match.