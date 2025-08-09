Grenada to roll out E-Books and Laptops for Form One and Two students

The students will have access to download these e-books both online and offline via web, desktop, and mobile applications.

Grenada: The students of all Form One and Form Two in public secondary schools are all set to receive e-books and laptops in Grenada. Beginning September 2025, the students will have access to the facility for the core subjects of their syllabus, aiming to enhance the modern education techniques.

The students will receive e-books for subjects such as Mathematics, English A and B, Geography, Social Studies, Integrated Science, Agriculture Science, Home Economics, Spanish, French, and Textile, Clothing and Fashion. The students will be able to download these e-books online and offline through web, desktop and mobile apps.

The Ministry of Education of Grenada shared the details of the facility and noted that the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to leverage Information Communication Technology (ICT). The Ministry noted that the facility is aimed at enhancing teaching and learning across the education system.

As per the Ministry, the parents who prefer physical textbooks may continue to purchase them. The copies of e-books for several subjects will only be available to teachers, however, students will be provided with resources for these areas as needed.

The subject will include Building and Furniture Technology, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education, History, Visual Arts and Health and Family Education.

However, the e-copes of the subjects include Student Atlas for the Caribbean, Collins, CSEC Geography Atlas Skill Workbook, Collins, Tricolor 5e edition, Student’s Grammar in action Workbook, Oxford University Press and ¿QUÉ HAY? CUADERNO, Workbook, Nelson Thorne (Oxford University Press) 2nd Edition will not be available.

The initiative will take place with the help of strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and parents. The transition will be supported by the cost-sharing partnership between these two entities and the further details on the initiative will be provided in the coming weeks.

Parents who opt out of the programme may allow their children to use personal laptops or tablets, provided these comply with school regulations.

In addition to that, the Ministry has also decided to create a Microsoft 365 account for each student and they will receive access to other tools including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Teams with a single sign-on for the e-books platform.

As per the ministry, the laptops will also come with a three-year manufacturer warranty and these will be remotely managed for updates and location tracking. The Ministry of Education will also conduct orientation sessions for parents, students, and teachers to ensure a smooth transition to this new learning platform.

The rollout of e-books and laptops will be the first phase of the programme which is aimed at expanding plans for additional form levels in the future. It is aimed at preparing students for the digital age.