Dua Lipa, Callum Turner engaged: Who is the actor behind the diamond ring

According to sources, Turner proposed to Dua with a stunning Diamond ring, which the Levitating artist flaunted in her series of Instagram posts.

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner after one year of dating. The actress was seen wearing a huge diamond ring, which she flaunted in her recent Instagram post.

Callum Turner proposed to the Albanian Singer in a secret ceremony where he went down on his knees and asked Dua Lipa, his lady love the question she was waiting for long.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been dating for more than a year now, and the information of their engagement has then set ablaze over the internet as fans and family of the renowned stars express their joy over this significant step in their relationship.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner is a professional British Actor and model who has worked in major hits including, Queen and Country, Glue, Fantastic Beasts and more.

His performance in the mystery series, The Capture is one which was widely appreciated among fans and critics and also landed him for a nomination into British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa started dating each other in early 2024, as they were first spotted together at a premiere after party in Los Angeles.

Since then, they have attended several events together and spotted at many events, including Dua’s Glastonbury performance this summer.

Fans are more than excited for this new couple in Hollywood after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement.

A Facebook user named Brian Thomas wrote, “This is so heartwarming, Love Dua and Callum as a couple. You both look amazing. BTW, what is happening everyone is getting engaged, recently Selena and now you. However, happy to see you together.”

The 29-year-old artist is now ready to flaunt her diamond ring and her fiancé in the coming year with a star-studded new year eve party, leaving fans in buzz and excitement.

The Albanian Singer is set to host the grand New Year’s Eve bash in London. The party is expected to be one of the most talked about around the globe. Invites for this party have been delivered to all of their celebrity mates.