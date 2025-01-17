PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets German Ambassador Christophe Eick, discusses several issues

Dominica and Germany have a bilateral investment protection and promotion pact since the mid-1980s.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, received a courtesy call from the German Ambassador to the Caribbean nation, Dr. Christophe Nicholas Eick. The two leaders spoke over a diverse range of issues of mutual interest, including geopolitics and climate change, with a shared commitment to higher collaboration between the two sides.

Earlier in the day, the German diplomat presented his credentials to Dominican President Sylvanie Burton.

Dominica and Germany share friendly ties in various sectors

Dominica and Germany share friendly but low-key political and economic ties, however, the meeting can represent enhanced diplomatic relations. After establishing diplomatic relations in the early 1980s, the two countries have maintained cooperation in areas such as development, culture, and environment.

Dominica and Germany have a bilateral investment protection and promotion pact since the mid-1980s. They also have their presence in other international cooperation and trade accords such as the European Union’s (EU) agreements with the ACP (Africa, Caribbean, Pacific) and CARFORUM which includes the member-states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In the development sector, Roseau has indirect dealings with Berlin through various regional programmes involving Germany and the CARICOM states that work on sustainable economic development, renewable energy, climate change resilience and biodiversity.

Germany has also supported Dominica to deal with post-hurricane devastation; provided the island-nation small grants scheme to help its underprivileged people start self-help projects; offered educational scholarships to students of Dominica for graduate and post-graduate studies.

Additionally, Germany has backed Dominica with monetary support to make its coastal regions resilient and with measures for the promotion of sporting activities. Dominica also receives a sizeable revenue from the European nation in the form of spending by its tourists on its soil.

Dominica exports agricultural products to Germany.

The Caribbean nation is one of the beneficiaries of Germany’s support to the CARICOM nations to combat the proliferation of small arms through the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap. Roseau also benefited from the European nation’s International Diplomats Programme, with diplomats from the country receiving regular invitations to take part in courses offered.