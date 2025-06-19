Confirmed squads for 2025 Caribbean Premier League revealed

The 2025 Caribbean Premier League is all set to launch on August 14, with the opening match scheduled to take place in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Caribbean Premier League is all set for an exciting start in August, ahead of the highly anticipated CPL season, the authorities have officially released the confirmed list for the 2025 CPL teams. The six teams include renowned cricketers boasting international and young talent, enthusiastic to lead their teams to victory.

From the explosive lineup of batsman in the Trinbago Knight Riders and a balanced team for Barbados Royals, each and every team has been strategically built to fight for the coveted CPL title. The teams this year not just includes some fresh faces but also seasoned cricketers with a history of delivering excellence on fields.

Full Breakdown of the confirmed CPL 2025 Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Mckenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif

Saint Lucia Kings

Tim David, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah Mckenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste

Barbados Royals

Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Naveen ul Haq, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Seales, Allah Ghazanfar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James

The CPL this year will notably start on 14th August with the first match scheduled to take place in St Kitts and Nevis. The matches will then continue until 21st September, as the finals will be concluded in Guyana. Last Year the CPL title was won by Saint Lucia Kings which marked a major achievement for the team as it was their first ever CPL trophy.

In response to this the squad received a heroic welcome when they landed back home in Saint Lucia and also received immense applause from across the world for their thrilling performance. Owner Preity Zinta also expressed his delight for the incredible win by the team through a post on social media which sent a frenzy across the internet.

This is because it was the first time ever, Preity Zinta who is also the owner of Punjab Kings won a trophy for the first time in this format of cricket. Notably, Punjab Kings has never won a trophy in the Indian Premier League and so did Saint Lucia Kings until last year.

In this year’s IPL, Punjab Kings delivered an outstanding performance and made their way to the finals but were left behind from the title with just a few runs away and lost to RCB, who also had their first ever win at the Indian Premier League.