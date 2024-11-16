Plane crashes in Grand Bahama, six passengers narrowly escape death

The police are currently investigating the incident and the reason behind the sudden crash of the plane.

Bahamas: A plane crashed off Queens Highway in Grand Bahama and six passengers onboard narrowly escaped tragedy on Friday. A six-seater private aircraft was flying from Cat Cay to Grand Bahama and crashed in the bushes with 3 to 4 miles from the international airport in the island nation.

The police are currently investigating the incident and the reason behind the sudden crash of the plane. According to the reports, the incident occurred shortly after 1: 30 pm and was reported by the Chief Superintendent Darrell Weir- head of the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama.

The aircraft is named Piper Aztec PA-23-250 and registered in the United States as N9119, providing service to passengers in the island nation. After the report of the plane crash, the responders from the emergency team arrived at the location and investigated the entire situation.

The report from police officials also revealed that one injury has been reported among the six passengers and the passenger was immediately taken to Rand Memorial Hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Superintendent Weir noted that they have taken swift actions and asked the volunteers and other medical personnel who were nearby and provided immediate assistance. However, the reason was not disclosed by the authorities and an investigation is underway in the country.

Other plane crashes in Bahamas in 2024

This is not the first time that Bahamas reported the incident of the plane crash as two weeks ago on October 27, 2024, twin engine has been crashed on Ragged Island. The two-seater aircraft went down during the landing at the east of Duncan Town Airport. Two human bodies were found dead at the site of the crash and an investigation has also been started into the matter.

The case was reportedly situated miles from the terminal and runway of the airport. According to the investigation, the twin engine place engulfed after the crash and destroyed, causing a great plane crash.

On September 13, 2024, the plane crash has been reported eight miles from New Providence, Bahamas after it experienced the problem in the engine. It was outlined that the two deaths have been reported, and the incident happened when the authorities denied activating the lights at the runway.

In January 2024, a plane en route to Bahamas started to shimmy for a few seconds due to the issue in the landing gear of the Western Air Flight 715. Due to this, the plane made an emergency but safe landing at the international airport.

In July 2024, police also reported the crash of the plane, which was landing in Moss Town, Exuma. The crash was occurred due to the mechanical problems and no injuries were reported as there was only pilot occupant in it.

Previous years’ crashes

Last year also experienced several plane crashes in Bahamas with the following timeline:

In August 2023, a white C402 aircraft with a black tail crashed into Bahamian water about 100 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. The aircraft has vanished and the investigation into the matter has started.

In September 2023, a crash landing was also reported on the island of Abao and the aircraft consisted of passengers and five other people including one baby. However, no injuries and casualties have been reported.

In June 2023, similar incident has also been occurred just 10 miles north of Andros and no injuries or causalities have been reported.

In June 2022, Lond Island reported the incident of the plane crash due to which one woman passenger died and several of them suffered with severe injuries. Reportedly, seven people were present during the crash landing and the investigation about the cause was also started.

A major plane crash had occurred at Treasure Cay International Airport on July 5, 2021, due to the failure of the aircraft to climb. The incident threatened the communities and caused death of the passengers. Two young pilots were reportedly found dead in an explosive plan crash and several reports suggested that the incident had happened due to the negligence of one of the pilots.

In November 2020, another plane crash was reported in the Bahamas due to the malfunctioning of the single-engine cirrus 22 aircraft. The plane was scheduled to reach Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera and consisted of one pilot only.