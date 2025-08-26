CPL 2025 13th Match Live score: Saint Lucia Kings wins by 4 wickets

Trinidad and Tobago: Electricity commission receives honour for relief work in Carriacou
2024-08-30 04:51:04
Saint Lucia Kings wins by 4 wickets. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball updates from SLK v GAW in the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-27 04:59:57
CPL 2025 Live coverage
As the Caribbean Premier League 2025 heads into its next thrilling encounter, the Guyana Amazon Warriors will play against Saint Lucia Kings at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 27, 2025 at 2:36 AM
Saint Lucia Kings won the 13th match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets. On the first ball of the 19th over, David Wiese hit a classy four and finished the game with his own style. The team won the game with 11 balls to spare, adding points to their net run rate.
With a victory, Kings jumped to second position from the last position by securing six points. On the other hand, Warriors who were at second position will slip down to third position in the points table of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League.
August 27, 2025 at 2:32 AM
Aaron James lost his wicket on the crucial stage in the 18th over on the ball of Dwaine Pretorius of Guyana Amazon Warriors. He caught behind and the catch was taken by Shai Hope and he made 16 runs off 12 balls in the chase for Saint Lucia Kings.
However, the chase is still on as Khary Pierre hit fierry four on the ball of Pretorius, taking the total of the team to 199 runs. Now, Saint Lucia Kings is required to make 4 runs in 12 balls to win the game against Warriors.
August 27, 2025 at 2:29 AM
On the first ball of the 17th over, Aaron Jones hit a fiery four on the ball of Iftikhar Ahmed and took the total of the team to 192 runs. The 17th over conceded three wide balls, one four, two singles and 1 double, making it further easier for Kings to win the game.
Notably, Kings played four matches but managed to win only one as other fours washed in the rain and got abandoned. The team is at the bottom of the points table with four points and with the victory, they will went straight on the second position with six total points.
August 27, 2025 at 2:23 AM
Saint Lucia Kings lost their crucial wicket of Tim David in the 16th over as he made 25 runs off 15 balls. On the ball of Gudadeskh Motie of Guyana Amazon Warriors, he hit the ball too hard which went high in the air and then the catch was easily taken by Romario Shepherd.
As of now, Saint Lucia Kings are at 186 runs as the 16th over conceded only 9 runs and that too from the wide. However, they need less than run-a ball runs as they are required to make 17 runs in 22 balls to win the game.
August 27, 2025 at 2:20 AM
A falling apart for the Warriors and Guadekesh Motie gave five runs to Saint Lucia Kings with one wide. Due to this, Kings are now required less than run-a ball to win the chase now as Warriors are in deep trouble and it is tough for them to win the match from this situation.
In the 16th over, the total of Kings is at 179 runs and they need 24 runs in 26 balls to win the game.
August 27, 2025 at 2:18 AM
Tim David showcased his class as being the batter from Australia and took the chase for Saint Lucia Kings towards the victory. He maintained the momentum in the last crucial overs and hit two back-to-back fours on the balls of Romario Shepherd.
He has done it nicely as he rides the bounce well and pulls it with disdain to the deep backward square leg for a boundary. With these shots, he took the total score of Saint Lucia Kings at 172 runs. Notably, he is playing at 24 runs off 12 balls.
August 27, 2025 at 2:11 AM
On the ball of Imran Tahir, Aaron Jones hit fiery boundary, taking the total of the team to 150 runs. He is well supported by Aussie Tim David who also smashed massive six on the fourth ball of Imran Tahir's ball.
With these shot, the total of the Saint Lucia Kings has reached to 158 runs, taking full control over Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the 14th over, the team conceded 14 runs with one four, one six and four singles.
August 27, 2025 at 2:08 AM
A big blow to fiery chase of Saint Lucia Kings as they lost Ackeem Auguste in the 13th over who was maintaining the momentum on one end of the crease. On the ball of Jediah Blades who took second wicket of his CPL career, he got dismissed which is considered a big wicket for both Blades and Warriors.
With this, the inning is getting little slow as the total score of the Saint Lucia is 141 runs with a loss of four wickets. The team is required to make 61 runs in 43 balls to win the chase. As of now, the run rate at which Kings are playing is at 11.1 and they require the run rate is 8.43 which is showing them in a secure position.
The 13th over conceded 8 runs, taking the total to above 140.
August 27, 2025 at 2:00 AM
On the ball of Gudakesh Motie of Guyana Amazon Warriors, Roston Chase who was in full form lost his wicket. He played 6 balls and made 12 runs and the catch was taken by Jediah Blades in the 12th over of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League game.
However, Ackeem Auguste on the other hand is maintaining the momentum as he hit big six on the first ball of the over, taking the total to 136 runs. Auguste is playing at 72 runs off 33 balls and is nearing to its century. The 12th over ended with 11 runs with one six, one wicket and 3 singles.
August 27, 2025 at 1:56 AM
In the 10th over, Saint Lucia Kings lost their second wicket as Tim Siefert departed at 37 runs off 24 balls. He was dismissed by Imran Tahir of Guyana Amazon Warriors. After that, Roston Chase came to crease and he tried to maintain the momentum for the team.
He ended the over with a classy four and the team was the halfway into the chase they required 92 runs in the 10 overs to win the game. In addition to that, the 11th over also added great momentum into the chase of Saint Lucia Kings as it added 14 runs.
Ackeem Auguste and Roston Chase build up the partnership and started chasing the score in their own style. The former hit one six and the latter added one four on the ball of the Romario Shepherd of Guyana Amazon Warriors, taking the total to 125 runs at the end of 11th over.
August 27, 2025 at 1:41 AM
As he hit another four in the 7th over, Ackeem Auguste completed his half-century and added momentum to the performance of the team. The seventh and eighth over came with 13 runs.
He is paying at 54 runs off 23 balls and he was well supported by Tim Seifert who is playing at 37 runs off 23 balls. With this, the team compleeted its 100 runs and reached to 104 runs, needing 98 runs to win the game.
August 27, 2025 at 1:32 AM
Ackeem Auguste turned out to be total game changer as he hit back-to-back shots on the ball of Imran Tahir of Saint Lucia Kings. He hit one six and three back-to-back fours, showcasing great class in the over.
The powerplay ends with powerful note for Kings as they conceded 19 runs and took the total to 86 runs, making it big over till now.
August 27, 2025 at 1:29 AM
Saint Lucia Kings smashed fiery over with second-wicket fiery partnership betwen Ackeem Auguste and Tim Seirfert. While completing 50-run partnership, both players have provided required pace and momentum to the team and took the total to 68 runs after the completion of the fifth over.
Auguste hit one six on the first ball of the over, while Tim Seifert came with two fours and added enhanced runs to the team.
August 27, 2025 at 1:24 AM
Saint Lucia Kings is pacing up its inning as the fourth over conceded 15 runs with two fours and one six, taking the total to 49 runs.
Ackeem Auguste build up the momentum for the team with a stylish four on the fuller length and then Tim Seifert took over the inning with one four and one six on the ball of Jediah Blades of Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Now, the run rate of the team is 9.63 as the team started the fourth over with a fiery six from the bat of Ackeem Auguste on the ball of Moeen Ali. It has completed 50 runs for the team within the powerplay, taking the total to 58 runs.
August 27, 2025 at 1:17 AM
Saint Lucia Kings managed to conceded 12 runs in the third over of the game as Ackeem Auguste hit classy four on the ball of Dwaine Pretorium of Guyana Amazon Warriors. With this, the total of the team reached to 34 runs in the third over as the team was playing with a run rate of 9.94.
August 27, 2025 at 1:14 AM
Saint Lucia gained early momentum in the first over with 14 runs as Johnson Charles hit one six and Tim Seifert hit one four in the over. The opening partnership turned out to be great for Kings as they paced up the game for the team which is chasing 200 run target.
However, with early momentum, the early fall of wicket also gained the attention of the viewers. Johnson Charles who was in good form and hit the boundary on the third ball of the second over lost his wicket on the another ball. On the ball of Jedian Blades of Amazon Warriors, he caught behind and it was maiden wicket for Jediah Blades in the Caribbean Premier League.
It was an early blow for Saint Lucia Kings as Charles departed for 13 runs off 8 balls. Currently, they are playing at 29 runs in the third over.
August 27, 2025 at 12:48 AM
Even after the steady and slow mid over, Guyana Amazon Warriors paced up their inning. Dwaine Pretorius hit six on the first ball and four on the third ball of the over. With this, they managed to make 202 runs and Saint Lucia Kings need 203 runs to win the game.
August 27, 2025 at 12:42 AM
Warriors lost another wicket in the form of Ifitikhar Ahmed who caught behind on the ball of David Wiese of Saint Lucia Kings. However, on his another ball, Dwaine Pretorius went for big runs and hit four to maintain the momentum of the team after the loss of the wicket.
With this, he took the score of the Warriors to 185 runs as the 19th over conceded 10 runs with two fours and one wicket.
August 27, 2025 at 12:40 AM
Romario Shepherd started the 19th over with fiery four on the ball of David Wiese of Saint Lucia Kings. He is currently playing at 71 runs off 30 balls and completed 100-run partnership with Ifitikhar Ahmed who is playing at 33 runs off 26 balls.
With this, the score of Warriors are at 180 runs which somehow seems impossible during the initial overs of the game.
August 27, 2025 at 12:37 AM
Keon Gaston of Saint Lucia Kings bowled six wide balls and gave six extra runs to Guyana Amazon Warriors. Due to this, the team paced up their inning and also hit shots on his balls as he lost his confidence and gave runs to the team by hitting out of length balls.
The legitimate balls have also went for the boundaries and shots as Romario Shepherd great class and prowess with his batting. On the second legitimate ball of Keon Gaston, he went for classy four by sending it to the deep point fence.
Further, he again smashed another four on his ball, making him lost his confidence in his bowling as he was giving the ball into the slot of Shepherd. On the fourth ball, Shepherd went for maximum which helps him completing his fifty with a style as he was celebrating the birthday of his son.
It was the third half-century for Shepherd in the Caribbean Premier League and gave full momentum to the team by playing only 23 balls. The last ball of the over also went with another powerful six by Shepherd.
The 17th over turned out to be a big over with 27 runs for Warriors. While, the 18th over conceded 12 runs with one six and else singles. The score for Warriors are at 179 runs after the completion of 18th over.
August 27, 2025 at 12:19 AM
On the second ball of the 14th over, Romario Shepherd hit the boundary on the ball of Oshane Thomas and tried the turn the table into the favour of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. After that, he hit the no ball and with one run from that, Warriors managed to complete their 100 runs.
However, the over turned out to be a big over for Warriors and disturbing for Saint Lucia Kings. Oshane Thomas hit two back-to-back now balls and all the balls were well taken by Romario Shepherd. Under pressure Shepherd hit the balls and took out of the stadium as he hit two back-to-back sixes, trying to pace up the game for Warriors.
Both no balls conceded 14 runs for Warriors. On the third ball of the 15th over, he again hit the maximum mercilessly over deep square leg. With these shots, Iftikhar Ahmed and Romario Shepherd managed to complete their 15-runs partnership.
On the last ball of the over, Ifitikhar Ahmed also hit the six, changing the momentum for the Warriors. The over turned out to be a big over for Warriors as it conceded 33 runs and Oshane Thomas for Saint Lucia has been taken to the cleaners.
With this, the score of the Warriors is at 129 runs with the loss of 5 wickets.
August 27, 2025 at 12:07 AM
Romario Shepherd entered the ground and welcomed the bowler on the first six of his inning, aiming to gain some momentum for the team in the 13th over. However, the entire over went without conceding any run after that, making it another slow over.
In the 14th over, the first ball was sent out of the ground by Ahmed of the Warriors with his maximum. The ball was dropped into the slot by Tabraiz Shamsi of Saint Lucia Kings, and was read perfectly was Ahmed who sent it for the maximum for Warriors. Both players are making efforts to pace up the game, but the tight bowling from Saint Lucia Kings have kept a hold on the batters.
After the completion of 14th over, the score for Warriors are at 94 runs.
August 27, 2025 at 12:02 AM
Shai Hope of Guyana Amazon Warriors are in danger as his slow inning came to an end on the ball of Oshame Thomas. He tried to hit the shot but the ball went straight up and was taken and caught by David Wiese.
Shai Hope is beaten for peace and bounce as he looks to swat it downtown with a flat bat. He was playing at 23 runs off 27 balls and the Guyana Amazon Warriors are pushed further into trouble with 78 runs on the board.
August 26, 2025 at 11:56 PM
Warriors are going too slow in the game even after the strategic break as their inning is building up with a required pace. In the 10th over, Warriors managed to concede 5 runs with one single and one four on the bat of Ifitikhar Ahmed.
He is playing at 13 runs off 14 balls and the total runs of the Guyana Amazon Warriors is at 73 runs after the completion of 10th over. Shai Hope is supporting the Ahmed with his slow inning of 20 runs off 23 balls.
August 26, 2025 at 11:47 PM
Two runs have been conceded from the ninth over and Ifitikhar Ahmed of Warriors is playing at 8 runs off 8 balls. Shai Hope from Warriors made 13 runs off 17 balls, slowing down the game.
Kings are in full pace and made it hard for Warriors to score runs in the crucial big hitting overs. Even, after the completion of the nine overs, they managed to make only 67 runs with the loss of four wickets.
In the 10th over, Shai Hope tried to gain momentum and hit four as the over conceded 7 runs with the help of three singles. On the ball of Khary Pierre, Hope tried to keep the steady with only one boundary in the over.
August 26, 2025 at 11:42 PM
After back-to-back fall of wickets, Guyana Amazon Warriors are in grave danger as they lost their momentum. In the 8th over, both Ifitikhar Ahmed and Shai Hope tried to pace up the game and conceded 12 runs with one six and one four with two singles.
Oshane Thomas of Saint Lucia Kings have tried to control the game as Ahmed first hit six on the second ball of the over. With his shot, Warriors completed his 50 runs. While, the on the last ball of the over, Shai Hope showcased his class and hit classy boundary, taking the total to 61 runs.
August 26, 2025 at 11:38 PM
Right after the completion of the sixth over, Shimron Hetmyer got run out due to the fielding efforts of Aussie Tim David. Tabraiz Shamsi of Saint Lucia Kings bowled Shai Hope thumps it hard down the pitch, almost takes Shamsi's head out who ducks out of way as the ball races to long on.
The batters take first run successully, but Hetmyer forced to take another run and turns around blindly, Hope sess him very late and then sends him back. A massive miscommunication between the players have put Warriors into the situation as they are now four down by making only 54 runs as the seventh over conceded three runs only.
August 26, 2025 at 11:30 PM
Shimron Hetmyer who supposed to bat after the 10 overs is walked out to bat for Warriors in the last over of the powerplay. The 6th over conceded three runs with three singles and three dot balls, slowing down the game for Warriors.
Saint Lucia Kings are controlling the game and kept the hold on the game of the Warriors as they are at 44 runs after the completion of the powerplay.
August 26, 2025 at 11:25 PM
With a start of the fifth over, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost the third wicket as Khary Pierre strikes and he gets a big fish in the form of Moen Ali. He came, played three balls and went back to podium by not opening his campaign in the 13th match of the CPL 2025.
The Warriors are tottering now as he goes for three-ball duck and the team is currently playing at 41 runs with the completion of fifth over, conceding only three runs.
August 26, 2025 at 11:22 PM
Fourth over has turned out to be a game changing for Saint Lucia Kings as Warriors lost second wicket in the fourth over itself. Kevlon Anderson who was supported McDermott was dismissed by Keon Gaston in the over at 5 runs off 5 balls.
At the end of the fourth over, the Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to conceded nine runs with 2 wides, one six and two wickets that is considered a big over Saint Lucia Kings.
August 26, 2025 at 11:19 PM
McDermott who was playing a smashing cricket for Guyana Amazon Warriors fell for 30 runs off 18 balls in the fourth over. He hit the massive hit and lost the wicket on the next ball on the ball of Keon Gaston of Saint Lucia Kings.
Saint Lucia Kings slowed down the game of Warriors ahead of powerplay and took the crucial wicket at the score of 38 runs.
August 26, 2025 at 11:16 PM
Ben McDermott smashed one six and two fours in the third over and managed to concede 15 runs, taking the run rate at 9.67. In the third over, 29 runs have been made as McDermott was playing at 24 runs off 15 balls.
He hit the boundary and maximum on the balls of Khary Pierre of Saint Lucia Kings.
August 26, 2025 at 11:10 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and decided to bowl first against Saint Lucia Kings in the 13th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. In the first two overs of the game, Warriors have showcased batting class and reach to the score of 20 runs.
While showcasing batting prowess, Ben McDermott hit two fours in two overs and gained the momentum for the team in the initial overs.