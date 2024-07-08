Locals avoided crime by disarming assailant in Hanover

Jamaica: The police unit in Hanover is conducting an exercise to find three accused men for a crime who raised a firearm against a male victim known to them, in the locality of Mount Peace, Lucea. The criminal act was observed on the morning of Saturday, 06 July, around 10:00 am, which was neutralised by the people nearby who disarmed the assailant possessing a gun.

As per the information circulated about the crime in Hanover, Jamaica, the attack was attempted by the three male individuals when the victim was out in the neighbourhood. The victim was approached by the suspect, among whom one was carrying a gun with himself.

The incident took an aggressive turn when the armed assailant pulled the gun and raised it on the victim, and all three men started threatening him. It is said that the victim and the three assailants were known to each other. The reason behind the aggressive action was an ongoing dispute between the two sides.

At nearly 10:00 am on the day, the victim was cornered by the suspect when the crime was noticed by the people nearby and the local residents of Hanover. The group of people intervened in the situation to rescue the victim under threat. The resistance was initiated against the three suspects, which helped the victim in saving his life.

Reportedly, the three men were successfully tackled by the residents, during which the armed assailant lost control of his gun. After the man with the gun was disarmed, the suspects lost their upper hand and started a struggle to save themselves from the group of people. Somehow, the three men managed to escape from the situation and fled from the site.

Subsequently, a party of police officers from the Hanover unit of law enforcement authority arrived at the site of Mount Peace, Lucea, to take note of the crime. The police department was contacted by the local people after observing the unlawful act in the neighbourhood. At the mentioned address, the police officers arrived and initiated the inquiry.

All the information related to the crime in the region of Hanover was collected by the responding officers. The statement of the victim was also taken by the police officers, after which the complaint against the suspects was registered, and a manhunt operation was launched to catch them. The firearm used by the suspects was also seized.