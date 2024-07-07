Farmer held in Lower Happy Grove with M16 rifle

Jamaica: The police department booked a 43-year-old man with illegal possession of an M16 rifle in Lower Happy Grove, Saint Andrew. The arrest resulted after the crime eradication operation conducted by a team of the law enforcement officers. The exercise was targeted in the community, that was executed on Friday, 05 July, around 01:30 pm.

The charge was taken by the section of the north police authority in the Saint Andrew parish of Jamaica. The suspect, who got arrested by the officers with an M16 rifle in the neighbourhood of Lower Happy Grove, is a local resident. The accused is said to be a farmer in his field of occupation, whose details are kept undisclosed by the authorities.

As per the information provided by the police department, the action was taken by the assigned lawmen on the base of collected information about the criminal activity in the region. The intelligence-based information led the officers in the community of Lower Happy Grove, where they found an illegal M16 rifle in the search.

At nearly 01:30 PM on the day, the active party of police officers moved to a targeted area and searched a house that belonged to the accused. In the search, the responding officers found a high-powered weapon, which confirmed the information with the department and succeeded in the operation.

The investigating officers immediately collected the lethal weapon, an M16 rifle, found in the house of Lower Happy Grove. Reportedly, the officers also found thirteen counts of 5.56 mm ammunition fitted in the magazine, which was also seized by police. The information was instantly transferred to the high-ranked officers involved in the case.

Subsequently, the suspect farmer was also held, who was occupying the house during the operation, and taken into custody. The man from Happy Grove is accused of possessing an illegal M16 rifle and ammunition without any authority. The case is taken over by the Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch.