Iskon temple devotee assaulted during robbery in Cashew Gardens

Trinidad and Tobago: A man belonging to Iskon Temple was beaten brutally during an incident of robbery by four bandits in Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir in Cashew Gardens. The incident is recorded in the Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir along Edinburgh Road in the dark of early Tuesday, 16 April, around 3:30 am.

As per the reports, the criminal act of robbery took place in the Iskon Temple on the day when four suspects went inside the premises by breaking down the doors in Cashew Gardens, a locality in the western part of Trinidad Island.

The bandits after entering the temple announced their intentions of robbery in the process of which they started assault against the males present in the temple at the time nearly 3:30 am. The bandits tied up all the male devotees in the temple and assaulted one man severely to end the resistance.

The victim of the assault was identified with the name of Devendranuja Prabhu, which is a name given by the Iskon temple and commonly known to the people. The victim of assault during the robbery in Iskon Temple in Cashew Gardens suffered multiple injuries due to the beating.

Subsequently, the four bandits ransacked the entire temple to fulfil their intention of robbing and looting all valuables from the place in the process. The suspect took the valuables they were able to collect within the time and straight after fled from the building of the temple.

Eventually, the victim devotees of Iskon collected themselves and managed to raise an alarm for help while informing the incident of the robbery in Cashew Gardens to the police department. the investigating officers took action in response to the report and went to the locality of the temple.

The police officers collected information about the robbery after visiting the temple and confirmed the report. Immediately the investigation was started to collect the clues from the site of the crime to trace the bandits.

The ambulance was called to help the assault victim, Devendranuja Prabhu. The injured victim was taken to the Chaguanas Health Center for medical help. Afterwards, the victim was transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital for the required treatment.

It was reported that the victim is under observation and he suffered the injuries on his head while the ribs of the man were found fractured due to the blow during the assault. Meanwhile, the investigation to catch the suspect is actively under process by law enforcement authorities.