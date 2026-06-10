Dominica to host Soufriere Divefest 2026 on August 29-30

The festival is expected to draw divers and eco-tourists while generating up to EC$600,000 in direct local spending, with wider economic benefits projected across Dominica’s tourism sector.

Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica is set to host one of its premier diving festivals of the year - Soufriere Divesfest, 2026 edition on August 29-30 in Soufriere.

Started in 1994, it has over 30 years of history. It is, thus, the longest-running diving festival in the Caribbean with occasional interruptions in 2017 and 2020 due to ruinous Hurricane Maria and Covid pandemic respectively.

The event is a multi-dimensional endeavour of the government to highlight the strengths of the island. It offers the participants a medley of thrilling water sports, scrumptious seafood, boisterous music and enchanting views.

The areas of focus are Soufrière, Scotts Head and Gallion with Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve taking the centre-stage. It is the world-famous underwater ecosystem open for the public to explore at that time. It offers a view of volcanic pinnacles, dramatic walls and drop-offs, coral reefs, underwater fumaroles and marine life including turtles, seahorses etc.

It is different from other mass events of the island as it targets a niche set of eco-tourists, local Dominicans and regional divers. It offers the public an experience-based travel to explore, live and invest in Dominica by absorbing the serenity of the sea over the weekend.

The major events include free/discounted scuba diving, snorkeling, corporate races, marine education sessions, food, music and other underwater treasures. Fish lime, music nights & DJ events along with cultural food fairs act as other attractions of the fest.

The government’s aim via this project is to boost sports tourism on the island which has a domino effect on the economy of local businesses. It hikes the footfall as it embarks more stay over visits by the tourists. It also attracts the local youth to take up more sea-related careers on the island.

Over the years, it has sharpened forex reserves. This year’s direct local spending is estimated to be EC$200,000 – EC$600,000 per festival weekend (rough range) and will possibly have a multiplier effect of approximately 1.5–2.5 times in the island's economy.