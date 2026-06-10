Trinidad and Tobago reports 5,500 child crime victims over six years

Data from the Child Protection and Adoption Agency shows nearly 5,500 children were victims of crimes between 2020 and 2026, raising concerns about systemic gaps in protection and reporting.

Trinidad and Tobago: Around 5,500 were child victims of various crimes that have been committed in the past 6 years across Trinidad and Tobago. The statistics have been revealed by the Child Protection and Adoption Agency (CAPA) following the murder of 12 year old Mercedez Layne of Erin earlier this week.

According to CAPA, around 5,498 child victims of criminal offences have been recorded between 2020 and 2025. With the murder of Layne, the figure now reached 5,500 in 2026. The figures showed 886 child victims in 2020, 970 in 2021, 842 in 2022, 999 in 2023, 822 in 2024 and 979 in 2025.

This accounts to an average 916 victims per year during this period. This is, however, the official record alone. The unreported offences are potentially way higher. So the situation is deeply troubling and needs immediate addressing.

The underlying reasons for such a hostile environment in the region range from early social exclusion in families and schools to delayed intervention in cases and also cultural and social barriers such as in cases of sexual abuse.

The foundational reasons for criminal psychology stem from inaccessibility to education and counseling to violent environments in homes which further are related to concerns around poverty and unemployment.

Other reasons are widespread gang activities in the region along with weak child protection systems. With changing times, enhanced online exposure to abusive materials also pose a threat to harmony and stability both locally and internationally.

Recent comments by criminologists Dr. Randy Seepersad and Akinee Harry also point to this issue. Harry commented that, “The death of a child is rarely an isolated event. It is usually the final outcome of multiple failures-family breakdown, unresolved conflict, poor emotional regulation, exposure to violence, weak social support systems, and in some cases the normalisation of aggression as a means of resolving disputes” he said.

While Seepersad highlighted that, 'This is one of the things you have seen very consistently in the criminological literature, that children who are victims of violence or victims of neglect go on to have an increased risk of becoming criminal offenders as they grow up.'

This should alarm the agencies involved such as the Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Health services, Family services, Judiciary and other Community organizations.

An effective response to crimes against children requires collaboration from all the stakeholders to address the causes and focus on prevention of crimes. Family counseling, child advocacy and welfare courses, psychological support for the victims and criminals in addition to other holistic outreach programmes are some timely initiatives to start.