Venezuela nationals held with illegal possession in Trinidad

Arrest of six individuals reported including three nationals of Venezuela in the South Western Division of Trinidad on 14 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement unit of Trinidad and Tobago released information on the arrest of six individuals, including three nationals of Venezuela, in the South Western Division on Sunday, 14 April. The arrest was conducted during crime eradication exercises in the region, seizing an illegal firearm and ammunition with a quantity of marijuana.

The police operation in the South Western Division of Trinidad, which led to the arrest of the nationals of Venezuela along with a local suspect for possession of illegal items took place on the day around 4:30 am.

As per the reports, a team of South Western Division Task Force police officers was on regular patrol when they spotted a suspicious motor vehicle in the vicinity of Phillip Avenue and intercepted it. The motor vehicle was a Nissan Almera car of green colour which was occupied by the four occupants at the time.

The police officers ordered the occupants of the motor vehicle to cooperate with them while they were conducting the search of the car with the suspects. It is mentioned that the police officers recovered some illegal items in the search which confirmed their suspicions on the occupants.

In the search, it was reported that the officers on duty found an unauthorized firearm in possession of the suspects, which was a Beretta Pistol. The illegal pistol was fitted with a magazine loaded with two counts of ammunition.

The recovery of the pistol was done by the officers during the search from under the seat of the driver’s side of the car. The occupants were unable to answer the questions of the police officers after discovery and also failed to provide the documents of authority to keep lethal weapons. As a result, the police officers arrest the suspect for the offense.

The police department arrested a 54-year-old man who belonged to Penal Rock Road during the operation. With him, police arrested three nationals of Venezuela including two men and one woman, who were in Trinidad. The men are said to be 29 and 24 aged, while the female suspect was 22 years old.

The police officers took the suspects into custody, the male suspects were taken to the Siparia Police Station after arrest while the female suspect was taken to the Erin Police Station for further proceedings.

The police officers also caught two other suspects during the crime eradication exercise in the region. The police officers caught two suspected men with possession of marijuana weighing around 113.42 grams.

Among the suspects, one is a 20-year-old man from Beckles Street in Penal, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, and a 33-year-old man from Sobo Village in La Brea. The exercise on the day was conducted by the police officers under the coordination of Senior Superintendent Remy, ASP Mathura, ASP Simon, ASP Corrie, and Inspector Prescott.