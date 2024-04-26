Irwin High School murder accused teenager bailed by court

Jamaica: A 14-year-old boy was reportedly granted bail after a proceeding in the Saint James Family Court for the case of a murder in Irwin High School. The order in the Montego Bay case was passed on Thursday, 25 April. The teenage schoolboy is accused of killing his fellow schoolmate who lost his life after getting stabbed.

The accused boy of the murder case by stabbing in Irwin High School was arrested after his parents took him to the police station for surrender. Afterwards, the boy was taken into custody for killing his schoolmate and the proceedings took place after laying charges on the teenager.

As per the sources, the incident of the murder in Irwin High School was recorded on Thursday after the schoolboys got involved in an altercation. The identity of the accused schoolboy is not confirmed openly yet. Meanwhile, the deceased boy is identified with the name of Raniel Plummer, who was a 15-year-old boy.

It is said that the accused boy with a group of other boys when he approached the victim boy, alleged after which the crime took place. Both the schoolmates got involved in a heated argument after what the accused boy left and came back with his other friends.

The sources say that the accused boy attacked the victim with knives and stabbed him in the chest in the presence of other students at the school gate. Subsequently, the victim boy of Irwin High School was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.

In the hospital, the critically injured boy was assisted by the medical staff after which he was officially declared dead getting treatment for his wounds. The Saint James Police were involved in the case who initiated the investigation around the incident and collected information with inquiries.

The case of the accused boy in the court is handled by attorney Maurice McCurdy who mentioned that the teenage boy is innocent in the Irwin High School murder case. He said, “Based on the file, the deceased boy introduced and obtained both knives in the deadly school incident.”

Head of the Saint James Police, Superintendent Eron Samuels, said in the case, “All students of the Saint James division, we are urging you to just ease down on the violence. We want you to recognise that all the issues can be solved peacefully.”

The local people of Jamaica and the parents of students going to Irwin High School are scared and under panic after learning about the incident of murder involving schoolmates. The people are also hoping for the well-being of the victim boy’s family and demanding justice for the dead.