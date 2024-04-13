interCaribbean Airways 713 encounters engine failure after departing from Dominica

Caribbean: The aircraft 713 of interCaribbean Airways discovered an engine failure shortly after departing from Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica on Friday. The flight was scheduled to provide service to Barbados and reach at Grantley Adams International, but diverted due to emergency situation.

As per the initial reports, the engine of the flight started making weird sounds after taking off from Dominica, making the pilot divert the direction and land back at the airport. In the flight tracking data, the safe landing was seen where the east of the nation was also visible.

The authorities have assured that all passengers are safe and evacuated upon landing. The aircraft has been taken for examination to determine the real cause behind the engine failure. However, the interCaribbean Airways did not provide any information about the emergency and cause and extent of the issue is yet unknown.

The passengers of the flight narrated the story and described that they got panicked due to the sudden problem. However, they also appreciated the pilots for taking immediate steps and landing the flight back to the Douglas-Charles Airport.

Netizens on social media expressed rage and frustration over the operations of the aircraft of interCaribbean Airways. Many stated that the airline must have to revitalize their operations and check the quality of their aircrafts as this is becoming major concern for the travellers.

Some also expressed hesitation to travel again on the flights and stated that this is about their safety as they could not give a guarantee about the operations of their aircraft. Many also recalled the previous incident which occurred four weeks ago and said that this is not the first time that the engine of the flight of interCaribbean discovered such malfunctioning, posing a real risk to the life of the passengers.

Four weeks ago, the aircraft of interCaribbean Airways- ATR42-500 faced an engine failure and made an emergency landing at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda on March 13, 2024. At that time, the crew of Flight JY634 detected abnormal indications and made the captain to shut the engine down and return to Antigua, where the landing has been made safe.

interCaribbean Airways added that they are committed to the safety of the passengers, but the landing and the problem with the engine failure made passengers anxious. Netizens expressed concerns and said that the operations of the flights should be smooth, however it is giving problems to the people.

interCaribbean Airways provides non-stop direct service to Dominica from Barbados and operates flights in other Caribbean nations.