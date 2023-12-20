interCaribbean Airways cancels flights to Dominica

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways has cancelled the flights providing service to Dominica on Monday due to a sudden disruption at Douglas Charles Airport. The disruption was caused by runway lighting failures at the airport.

In a statement, interCaribbean Airways added that the Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica was inoperable today due to runway lighting failures; therefore, three flights could not operate and were cancelled. This is the 3rd such event in recent weeks, causing night flight cancellations.

JY758 was the first cancelled flight which was scheduled to operate on the route from Barbados to Dominica. The second flight, JY521, has also faced disruptions due to the lighting issue at the airport. The flight was scheduled to operate on the route from Tortola to Dominica.

The last flight, with number JY741, was the returning flight from Dominica to Barbados.

interCaribbean Airways announced the nonstop service of flights to Dominica in 2018 while celebrating 26 years of continuous services. The service was announced from Dominica to Saint Lucia and Tortola, with one-stop easy connections at Tortola to St Thomas, St Croix, Sint Maarten and San Juan.

The flights to and from Dominica began on March 22, 20218, with three weekly flights. The schedule is as follows:

flight number 521 is scheduled to fly from British Virgin Islands to Dominica for three days- Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

The flight number 621 is scheduled to fly from Dominica to Saint Lucia for three days.

The flight number 622 is scheduled to fly from Saint Lucia to Dominica for three days.

Flight number 522 is the returning flight, scheduled to fly from Dominica to the British Virgin Islands for three days.

interCaribbean Airways has expanded its schedule to new points throughout the Caribbean. CEO Trevor Sadler said that the new service for Dominica has enhanced the connectivity with the destination as the tourists seeking to visit Nature Isle can easily reach to their destination.

The flights of the interCaribbean Airways to Dominica was earlier cancelled due to the inclement weather on October 2, 2023.