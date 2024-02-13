interCaribbean Airways adds flights to Dominica for Mas Domnik 2024

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways have announced the additional flights to Dominica for the much-anticipated Mas Domnik 2024. The service will be provided during the Carnival, which has commenced in the country under the theme- “The Real Mas.”

interCaribbean Airways will provide non-stop daily or one-stop flights to Dominica from the different neighbouring countries. The flights will operate from Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Vicent, Tortola, Turks and Caicos Islands, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Georgetown to Dominica.

Mas Domnik 2024 began in Dominica on Monday with the gatherings of thousands of patrons on the streets of Roseau for the street parade of the bands. At the opening ceremony of the Carnival, the patrons showcased a proper display of the cultural richness and heritage aspects of the country.

Mas Domnik has been celebrated under the theme- “Real Mas”, which is considered an authentic blend of contemporary mas and cultural celebration. The festival is renowned for its colourful events and activities, which are hosted to preserve the rich history of Dominica.

At the opening, bands such as Jouve and T-Shirt Bands performed and promoted the traditional and contemporary mas of Dominica. The street parade will continue on Tuesday on the roads of Roseau, featuring performances of the music and singer sensations.

The glimpses of the first day of the Mas Domnik 2024 went viral on social media, in which Asa Bantan paid tribute to the late Ferdina Frampton. Major Mystic, Signal Band and Marzville have also performed in the opening of the Carnival.

The stiltwalkers, who are locally called Bwa Bwa, have decorated in pretty mas and performed in the street parade with its members. The outfit was inspired by traditional characters such as the Sensay or Souswell Sourise.

Mas Domnik 2024 also featured the Lapo Kabwit which has the roots in West African nations and is known for its fusion between band made and traditional musical instruments. The drum which is used by Lapo Kabwit is made from dried goat skin stretched over a hollowed base and secured with rope.