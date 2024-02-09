American Airlines, interCaribbean Airways divert to St Kitts from Antigua amid bad weather

American Airlines 2580 (737-800), operating from Miami to Antigua, diverted to St Kitts after two failed landing attempts at the VC Bird International Airport due to inclement weather

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines 2580 (737-800), operating from Miami to Antigua, diverted to St Kitts after two failed landing attempts at the VC Bird International Airport due to inclement weather on Thursday afternoon.

In the first attempt, the flight immediately aborted the landing at Antigua due to high wind waves and moved to make the second attempt. After refuelling, the second attempt was made to head back to Antigua, but the outcome was the same.

In the entire situation, the operators decided to divert the flight, making it fly over St Kitts. After St Kitts, the flight went to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Besides American Airlines, interCaribbean Airways also failed to land at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua, due to the bad weather conditions. The aircraft E-145 operating from Providenciales (PLS) to Antigua (ANU) diverted its direction amid the heavy wind waves and landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts, on the same day.

The flight took some fuel in St Kitts and stayed on the ground for a few hours. It further departed from RLB to Barbados at 6 pm.

The weather conditions in the Caribbean are not normal as the flash flood watches are in effect in several counties, including Antigua and Barbuda. The blow of wind waves and bad seas has been making the landing of several aircraft difficult in the countries.

Netizens have reacted to the situation and added that the diversion of the flights is a matter of concern as bad weather is a threat to these small island nations. One commented, ”Small island nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean countries are prone to bad weather conditions due to which these situations arise, but proactive measures should be adopted.”

Netizens also lauded the diversion decision and added that the airline chose safety over landing in bad conditions. They said that these airlines are trustworthy and reliable, so whenever such situations arise, they are able to handle them efficiently.

Recently, an Air Canada (AC698) domestic flight operating from Toronto, Ontario, to St John’s, Newfoundland, on Monday had three landing attempts before returning due to bad weather conditions. According to reports, the flight was in the air for 7 hours as the timing for the flight was 3 hours.

After that, the flight took off for Toronto with the stable conditions in the weather.

Earlier, WINAir aborted its two landing attempts at Saba Island due to bad weather conditions, as they preferred safety over the landing.

Antigua and Barbuda is still under the flash flood watch, which states that there are chances of major flooding. The Met Department also issued the advisory and asked the motorists and residents to adopt a cautious approach amid the inclement situation.

Earlier, the frontal trough caused periodic heavy showers over the British Virgin Islands, and the system is expected to move towards the east and will likely be in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands. As per reports, up to four inches of rain have fallen in some places in the Caribbean in the last 24 hours, and there is the possibility of the other 4 inches of rainfall by tonight.

Met Department added that moderate to major flooding at low laying area is possible.