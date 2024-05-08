Female soldier shot by suspect during robbery in Chaguaramas

21-year-old female soldier got shot by the bandits during a robbery attempt with another lady in Chaguaramas on Tuesday, 07 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old female soldier got shot by the bandits during a robbery attempt on her with another lady in a locality of Chaguaramas. The victim soldier was in the company of a woman with two children when suspects looted valuables in the early dark on Tuesday, 07 May, around 02:30 am.

As per the reports, the criminal act of robbery and shooting against the female soldier took place on the day while she was at the place near Caster Cove, Chaguaramas. Chaguaramas is a peninsula of Trinidad located along the northwestern coast of the island.

It is mentioned that the young female soldier was present with one of her female friends along with two children outside her motor vehicle, which was a Nissan Note motor car of white colour. The friend of the victim was described as a 21-year-old woman who belonged to the residence of Wallerfield, located in the northern part of Trinidad.

At nearly 02:30 am, it is said that while the victims were present in the company of each other a motor vehicle passing by the road approached them. Suddenly, more than one assailant came out of the motor car and announced the robbery with the lethal weapons they were possessing at the time. The suspects ordered the ladies to lie down on the floor after which they took the valuables from them.

Reportedly, in the act of robbery against the female soldier, the suspects looted the valuable items including the cellphones of the victims. Straight after the successful robbery, the suspects fled from the crime site with the motor vehicle that belonged to the victim soldier. The registered number of the motor vehicle was revealed as PEF 8530.

It is also revealed that the victim female soldier was shot by a suspect in her right thigh to end her resistance before escaping the place of the crime. The injured victim is the resident of the La Horquetta neighbourhood which is located in the northern part of Trinidad Island. Meanwhile, the two children in the company of the victim were also disclosed to 12-year-old and 4-year-old kids.

Subsequently, the victim women collected themselves with children and immediately managed to contact the law enforcement unit of the region with the emergency health services. The information of the robbery in a locality of Chaguaramas including a female soldier who got shot was passed to the law enforcement department.

The police officers on duty in the responsible police station took instant action and arrived at the mentioned location. The officers seized the place and initiated a search of the locality to collect the clues after confirmation of the report. The statement of the victims was also recorded to give direction to the case.

The injured female soldier was assisted to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The injured victim was helped by the medical staff on duty who examined her bleeding wound and admitted her for treatment. It is said that the victim soldier is in stable condition. However, the investigating team of police officers is tracing clues as the suspects involved in the crime are still out in the open.