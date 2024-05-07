One suspect of Cocorite shooting was held at airport

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Trinidad and Tobago arrested a 29-year-old man in the case of fatal shooting of Cocorite. The man is accused for the killing of four individuals and was held at the Piarco International Airport while his attempt to leave the nation.

The booked suspect is marked as one on the prime culprit of the life taking shooting act of Cocorite that was recorded on the Saturday night, 04 May. The offence killing by shooting at the public place was conducted by two armed assailants among whom the held suspect is said to be one.

As per the reports, the suspect was caught by the police officers on the basis of the information collected during the operation to trace the culprit of the Cocorite shooting. At the time of the arrest, the suspect was in effort to escape from the nation to avoid the law of the country. However, the intentions of the suspect failed a failure after he was identified and caught at airport.

Reportedly, the suspect was trying to fly to the United States of America from the island nation from the Piarco International Airport. After the identification, the suspect was instantly detained by the officers on duty and taken into custody. Anyhow, the police officers were not able to collected anything suspicious from the suspect at the time but transferred for the process of interrogation.

Subsequently, a search ordered was passed to check the house belonging to the suspect for which a team of investigating officers was assigned. The assigned party of police officers arrived at the residence of the suspect where the search was conducted. In the search, the police officers discovered some illegal possessions including thirteen counts of 9 mm assorted ammunition and 5.56 mm ammunition.

Reportedly, the illegal possessions were seized by the police officers in action as evidence. With the seizure, the officers on duty also detained two individuals from the place who were occupying the house of the suspect at the time of the search. The investigation is actively under the process and police department is trying to find the connections in relation to solve the fatal incident.

The case of fatal shooting act was seeded on the day while a group of people were present at the location of the crime on the night time in Cocorite. The suspects sitting in the motor vehicle arrived at the location and opened a fire against the group of people which led to the killings of four individuals including eight people who got injured.