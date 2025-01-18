St Kitts and Nevis to launch eTA system for visa-free countries, aims to enhance border security

St Kitts and Nevis is set to become the first ever Caribbean nation and the first non-global powerhouse to launch new travel system.

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to introduce its own Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) by mid 2025 for all travellers from visa-free countries. The eTA will require all travellers to apply for authorisation before entering the country, aiming to enhance border security and streamline immigration procedures.

With this landmark move, St Kitts and Nevis is set to become the first ever Caribbean nation and the first non-global powerhouse to launch new travel system. The step has also positioned the Federation among big countries such as United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the United States by aligning its border management policies with international standards.

Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Calvin St Juste shed light on the significance of the step by calling it essential for border security. He said that the system will enhance the screening process for visa-free travellers, aiming to protect national interests and align with global standards of the travel innovation.

Chairman also reffered to it as the investment in the future and added that the step will be helpful in creating a more competitive tourism market.

The system will enable authorities to pre-screen applicants and ensure that all eligible travellers can get the entry into St Kitts and Nevis. It will provide trip approval online, providing a paperless, hassle-free authorisation process.

In order to apply for eTA, the travellers are required to provide personal details and other travel information through an online platform. The introduction of the travel system will also contribute towards the sustainable island state agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, streamlining travel without the need for a traditional visa.

The step will also simplify travel process and ensure significant boost for the tourism revenue, fostering long-term progress. It will generate valuable revenue for the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the funds will be further used in different sectors such as infrastructure, education, and health.

With the eTA system, the country is also seeking to enhance the safety in the immigration process, identifying potential risk before the entry of the travellers into the country. The system will be introduced into the phased manner, offering sufficient time for adjustments and promote digital innovation.

The innovative travel system positions St Kitts and Nevis as a modern and secure destination by not only enhancing border safety but also strengthening its international reputation.