State of Emergency declared in New Jersey: What You Need to Know

Schools, Banks, and other services in New Jersey will remain closed on Monday.

Amara Campbell

2025-01-19 15:31:53

Snowstorm in New Jersey

A state of emergency has been declared for New Jersey today, considering the potential threat of the developing climatic conditions. The National weather service has warned residents of severe snowstorm, which could lead to an accumulation of up to 8 inches of snow on roads.  

NJ Weather department has stated that temperatures could drop significantly in negative figures to -10 to -12 degree Celsius. Considering these dangerously low temperatures , the met department has advised locals to exercise precaution and to not leave their homes unless it is very urgent. 

GOVERNER PHIL MURPHY ON NJ STATE OF EMERGENCY  

However, the state of emergency was announced by the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, who emphasized that the dangerous chilling conditions could sustain throughout the coming week.  

“Following this weekend’s snow, we expect extreme cold with wind chills reaching –10 degree or below. Dangerously cold conditions are expected to persist through most of the next week. Please limit your time outdoors and keep your pets inside as much as possible,” stated Phil Murphy.  

Facilities including Schools, Banks, and other services will remain closed on Monday, which could significantly ease the snow removal process for the removal crew.  

The authorities have also stated that vehicles should not be parked on roads during this time, while the roads are covered with snow or else they will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. 

LIST OF STREETS AND LOCATIONS WHERE PARKING IS PROHIBITED 

  1. Bellevue Avenue 
  2. Bert Avenue 
  3. North Broad Street 
  4. South Broad Street 
  5. Brunswick Avenue 
  6. Centre Street 
  7. North Clinton Avenue 
  8. South Clinton Avenue 
  9. East Front Street 
  10. West Front Street 
  11. Fuld Street 
  12. Greenwood Avenue 
  13. Hamilton Avenue 
  14. East Hanover Street 
  15. West Hanover Street 
  16. Ingham Avenue 
  17. Lafayette Street 
  18. Lamberton Street 
  19. Liberty Street 
  20. Lincoln Avenue 
  21. Market Street 
  22. Martin Luther King Boulevard 
  23. North Montgomery Street 
  24. South Montgomery Street 
  25. Mulberry Street 
  26. Parkside Avenue 
  27. Pennington Avenue 
  28. Perry Street 
  29. Princeton Avenue 
  30. Prospect Street 
  31. Riverside Drive 
  32. Roebling Avenue 
  33. St. Francis Avenue 
  34. Sanhican Drive 
  35. Southard Street 
  36. East State Street 
  37. West State Street 
  38. North Stockton Street 
  39. South Stockton Street 
  40. Stuyvesant Avenue 
  41. Sullivan Way 
  42. North Warren Street 
  43. South Warren Street 
  44. North Willow Street 

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NEW JERSEY: IS IT A CONCERN?  

Notably, the NJ state of emergency has just been implemented by the authorities as a precaution to protect the residents from a potential hazard. According to the reports, the situation is not critical enough to worry about, however residents should stick to the instructions and stay indoors to help the removal crew to smoothly perform their work and handle any emergencies as they occur.  

Amara Campbell

