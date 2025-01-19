State of Emergency declared in New Jersey: What You Need to Know

Schools, Banks, and other services in New Jersey will remain closed on Monday.

A state of emergency has been declared for New Jersey today, considering the potential threat of the developing climatic conditions. The National weather service has warned residents of severe snowstorm, which could lead to an accumulation of up to 8 inches of snow on roads.

NJ Weather department has stated that temperatures could drop significantly in negative figures to -10 to -12 degree Celsius. Considering these dangerously low temperatures , the met department has advised locals to exercise precaution and to not leave their homes unless it is very urgent.

GOVERNER PHIL MURPHY ON NJ STATE OF EMERGENCY

However, the state of emergency was announced by the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, who emphasized that the dangerous chilling conditions could sustain throughout the coming week.

“Following this weekend’s snow, we expect extreme cold with wind chills reaching –10 degree or below. Dangerously cold conditions are expected to persist through most of the next week. Please limit your time outdoors and keep your pets inside as much as possible,” stated Phil Murphy.

Facilities including Schools, Banks, and other services will remain closed on Monday, which could significantly ease the snow removal process for the removal crew.

The authorities have also stated that vehicles should not be parked on roads during this time, while the roads are covered with snow or else they will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

LIST OF STREETS AND LOCATIONS WHERE PARKING IS PROHIBITED

Bellevue Avenue Bert Avenue North Broad Street South Broad Street Brunswick Avenue Centre Street North Clinton Avenue South Clinton Avenue East Front Street West Front Street Fuld Street Greenwood Avenue Hamilton Avenue East Hanover Street West Hanover Street Ingham Avenue Lafayette Street Lamberton Street Liberty Street Lincoln Avenue Market Street Martin Luther King Boulevard North Montgomery Street South Montgomery Street Mulberry Street Parkside Avenue Pennington Avenue Perry Street Princeton Avenue Prospect Street Riverside Drive Roebling Avenue St. Francis Avenue Sanhican Drive Southard Street East State Street West State Street North Stockton Street South Stockton Street Stuyvesant Avenue Sullivan Way North Warren Street South Warren Street North Willow Street

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NEW JERSEY: IS IT A CONCERN?

Notably, the NJ state of emergency has just been implemented by the authorities as a precaution to protect the residents from a potential hazard. According to the reports, the situation is not critical enough to worry about, however residents should stick to the instructions and stay indoors to help the removal crew to smoothly perform their work and handle any emergencies as they occur.