Boat Explosion on Lake Martin Leaves Several Injured and Missing

Fourth of July Fireworks explosion in Lake Martin Boat has left several injured, medical holicopters were sent and rescue operation is going on in full swing.

Several people were left injured and missing following a baot explosion that took place in Lake Martin in the Blue Creek area today. As per reports, the explosion took place due to the fireworks show that was taking place at the lake in celebration of America's Independece celebrations.

The explosion was confirmed by the Tallapoosa County Sherif, who also confirmed that a thorough investigation is being conducted in relation to the incident. An air help team from the Baptist South has also been sent to the Blue Creek area to aid in the rescue. Apart from that several, medical helicopters were also sent for carrying out rescue efforts at the accident site.

As per sources, the firecrackers which were fired for the launch, burst on the launch pad and the blaze from the same spread several metres causing extensive damage.

Details regarding the incident stay limited, stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this developing story.