“From AM to PM, Labour is still the best choice for Dominica,” Dr Skerrit

The DLP's National Rally featured several keynote addresses, but it was the presence of Mia Mottley that was most cherished by attendees.

Dominica: The National Rally organised by DLP on June 1st turned out to be a momentous and spirited event, marking the70th anniversary. Thousands of supporters gathered to witness powerful address by top national and regional personalities including the Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Barbadian representative Mia Amor Mottley who was a special guest at the event.

They together reflected on DLP’s enduring legacy and outlined a clear vision for Dominica’s future. The National rally, which was scheduled at the Dublanc Playing field, served as an honour to the Party’s founding heroes and a reaffirmation of its continued commitment towards, progress, unity and people centred development.

PM Skerrit highlights DLP’s achievements over the years

PM Skerrit discussed a wide range of topics during his address at the Dominica Labour Party’s 70th anniversary celebration. He pledged continued support for the vulnerable and outlined the government’s developmental achievements over the years. He outlined the party’s legacy as a transformative force in Dominica, while promising reforms, resilience and relentless service in the coming years.

“Labour at 70 is still working — from AM to PM… Labour is still the best choice for Dominica,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr Skerrit opened his address by defending the presence of PM Mia Mottley at the rally and rejected all the criticism of regional politics as he highlighted it as a “unadulterated foolishness.” He reminded the crowd of the decades long support that Dominica has achieved from Barbados during tough times including Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria.

“We in Dominica know what gratitude is… Mia Mottley has always stood with us, whether in office or opposition,” said the Prime Minister.

He also shed light on the longstanding commitment of DLP and their 25 years of continuous service in Dominica. He listed out major milestones and achievements that the government has made over the years including the advancement of the Douglas Charles Airport to initiate night landing, construction of the international airport, development of a new world class hotels across the nation, a national marina, and progressing on Dominica’s geothermal energy program.

“We have done more for small and medium sized business development in Dominica than any previous administration in our country. But the reality is many of our young men and women leave school, high school or college, and cannot immediately find a job,” said PM Skerrit.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also discussed about improving the healthcare and housing across Dominica. He also discussed about creating more jobs and bringing in education reforms to ensure that the young are not left behind.

“I will never give up on young people in Dominica,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

He emphasized on the key initiatives including revamping the early childhood and Primary education, introduction of sports, arts, civics, agriculture and music in schools and reducing unnecessary burdens like heavy schoolbags.

“Every child has a talent. Our system must help them discover it—whether they become the best carpenter, lawyer, or engineer,” the Prime Minister added.

While concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended a bold visionary plan with an aim that DLP will continue to evolve to meet new challenges.

“We are not basking in yesterday’s achievements. This Labour Party of 2025 is focused and defiant… We will always support farmers, the vulnerable, and the people of Dominica. Labour will be in office until Jesus Christ comes to judge the living and the dead,” PM Skerrit concluded.

PM Mia Amor Mottley hails DLP’s Legacy, urges Caribbean Unity amid Global Crisis

Next to Prime Minister Skerrit’s address was a bold address by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who also delivered a strong and impactful address and called for a deeper regional unity, and stronger leadership as the Caribbean grapples with climate change and other vulnerabilities.

She specifically lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the DLP for their decades of commitment towards the betterment of Dominica. She emphasized that DLP’s leadership over the years have provided Dominica a place as one of the most enduring political systems in the Caribbean.

“There are countries that would love to have institutions as old, as strong, and as credible as the Dominica Labour Party,” PM Mia Mottley said.

The Barbadian leader lauded PM Skerrit’s leadership, by citing strong examples and emphasizing that he helped Dominica sustain through natural disasters like Tropical Storm Erika, and Hurricane Maria. She said that the Prime Minister’s initiatives to make Dominica a climate resilient nation has further strengthened Dominica’s position as leader in championing climate justice across the region.

“He has done it without fanfare, remaining focused and making sure that this country, that others would not have given a chance to, has remained standing,” she remarked.

PM Mottley also shed light on a developing issue across the world, the digital transformation and urged the citizens to equip themselves with the up-to-date technologies. She specifically warned that the technological change, especially artificial intelligence must not be ignored.

She also urged the leaders across the wider Caribbean to equip their citizens for digital transformation through education and skills training programs, “AI is already among us. If we don’t shape it, it will shape us. And we must bring our Caribbean humanity to that global conversation.”

She concluded her address by stressing the importance of rights and responsibilities of not just the government but every citizen. She called for a renewed spirit of solidarity within the communities, including caring for the vulnerable, respecting public spaces and preparing for the disasters together.

She then concluded by emphasizing on Dominica’s journey towards resilience, “If you want to know what resilience looks like… no country in the 21st century has been more tested and proven to be fit for the purpose of resilience than Dominica.”

Minister of Tourism, Housing, Finance and others shared the success of DLP over the years

Minister of Tourism highlights progress in Tourism sector

Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton recounted on DLP’s achievements over the years and reaffirmed their commitment towards growth. She emphasized on how the labour party over the years has brought significant developmental changes to the island.

She highlighted that before DLP was in governance, Dominica suffered from poor roads, limited access to education, no night landing at the airport, no hope of home ownership for average citizen and more.

“Owning land or a home? That was for the privileged. But Labour changed that,” she stated.

She then passionately spoke about the advancements in the tourism sector where she highlighted the construction of Five-star hotel facilities, enhanced sea and road connections, and continued promotion of Dominica as a resilient and nature-based destination.

"They have talk and words, but we have walk and work”: Minister of Housing

Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, the Minister of Housing’s address was one of the most powerful and cheerful address of the night. She had an engaging time with the audience as she emphasized on several different initiatives and the ‘factual’ advancements made by DLP for the people of Dominica.

"They have talk and words, but we have walk and work,” said the Minister of Housing.

She backed her statement by listing several accomplishments made by the Ministery of Housing. These include universal secondary education, removal of hospital user fees, and night landing at the Douglas Charles Airport.

“They said fear no more — we removed user fees so our people would not be afraid to access hospital care. They said fear no more — we brought night landing, so our people no longer have to sleep on cold airport chairs in Antigua. They have talk, but Labour has work,” said Melissa Skerrit.

Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre and the President of Dominica Labour Party, Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan also had a brief address at the event where she lauded the government’s efforts and backed the statements made by the leaders through proofs and validations.