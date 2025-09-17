Trinidadian Damian Marcano wins Emmy Award for directing ‘The Pitt’

Marcano, who currently resides abroad, was born in Morvant. He has previously won several titles, including Fire Queen, Giants, and Heart of A Monster.

Trinidad and Tobago: Damian Marcano, a renowned writer and director from Trinidad has won an Emmy award for directing multiple episodes of The Pitt, in the Outstanding Drama series category at the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Marcano who currently resides abroad, was born in Morvant. Previously he had also won several other titles including 'Fire Queen', 'Giants', and 'Heart of A Monster'. His film ‘God Loves the Fighter’ was an international hit, for which he secured several prizes globally.

Damian has directed several big budget Hollywood projects such as TNT’s ‘CLAWS’, HBO’s Wiing Time (The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty), and FX’s ‘Snowfall’ and many more.

Damian Marcano after receiving the award, thanked his fans on social media, highlighting his journey from the islands to Emmy.

“Give thanks for life, for the works and for the blessings along the journey. From the islands to the Emmy stage, every step is Jah guidance. Going Silent again- More works to come- Forward ever, backward never,” the director wrote in his Instagram post.

Netizens on social media also extended their wishes and congratulator message to the director with Trinidadians expressing their pride over his achievements.

A user named Allison Sylvester wrote, “Congratulations sir, so proud of you! Well done a True Trini amazing you!! Shine On, bro keep up the good work Blessings and big congratulations to you. Excellent and i so love to see my country with highlighted recognition in this positive way. And that's it way to go!! Love this keep on aiming for higher hights. Love and Light. Kudos to you Sir Blessings always."

Another user named Sue Noel wrote, “Congratulations on your achievement, I am proud of you. We need some good news about Trinidad. keep up the good works. May God continue to bless the work of your hands.”

Before Damian entered Hollywood and resided in Trinidad, he used to shoot videos of renowned Soca artists from Trinidad and the wider Caribbean including Machel Montano. Some of the famous songs directed by Damian include The Fog, Float and Represent. Currently Damian heads the Cinnamon Group in California and will return as a director for the second season of The Pitt.