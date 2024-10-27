Kassav Band honours Jacob during World Creole Music Festival says ‘No one can sing like him’

This was said after an interviewer asked the band about the difference they felt tonight without Jacob.

Dominica: During a press conference at the World Creole Music Festival, the Kassav Band remembered their late partner, Jacob Desvarieux. The band members highlighted his importance to them, stating, ‘No one can sing like him.’

This was said after an interviewer asked the band about the difference they felt tonight without Jacob. In reply, the band members stated that there is a “Big Difference” as there will be no voice of the artist.

“Of course, there's a big difference. There's not the voice, we don't have the voice of Jacob. Anybody can play guitar almost like him, but no one can sing like him. And no one can create songs like him,” said Jocelyne Beroard of the band.

Jocelyne Beroard of Kassav Band performing live at World Creole Music Festival

It was further said that Jacob’s absence at the event is a concern for the band as they will now have to work more and perform much better. The band members said that people in front of the stage know that Jacob is not there, and they are already ready to say that the singers are tired and can’t outshine Jacob.

“The people in front know that Jacob is not here. So, they're ready to say, oh, maybe they're tired. Maybe, you know, they can't do it without him and everything. So, we have to show them that we love Jacob so much that we have to do as good as him or even better,” said the band members.

While discussing the contribution of Jacob Desvarieux to the band, another member who was witnessing the World Creole Music Festival for the first time stated that he learned a lot of things from Jacob.

World Creole Music Festival Jean-Jacques Seba, the new member also extended his pleasure to Dominica for making this visit a memorable experience for him. He added that Jacob was simple, humble, and generous and he could give him everything there is in his heart.

KASSAV BAND TO PERFORM IN NEW YORK IN 2025

As the Press conference continued, Jocelyne Beroard shed light on the band’s plan to come back to New York for another enthralling performance. She said that the band is working on it and it is quite possible to land thereafter in May or the beginning of June next year.

Jocelyne Beroard stated that the band is working on it really deep as they have strong plans of performing at a show in New York after their plans failed to perform during their 40th anniversary in the country due to COVID.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOMINICA

The World Creole Festival has kicked up high on the island of Dominica, and the first night of the event seemed to be a huge success and an exciting event for the citizens. Many artists grooved up the audience through their beats.

Triple K at World Creole Music Festival The cheers for the event were easily audible throughout the island as the music performers delivered truly enchanting performances. The star performers from the Day 1 of the event included Rotimi and Nadia Batson who is also known as the soca queen.

Many others including Dancehall artists Valiant, and Triple K also performed at the event who managed to build excitement among the citizens creating a memorable experience for all.

Nadia Batson performing live at World Creole Music Festival Nadia Batson, who hails from Trinidad was the highlight as she wore a tight orange dress and delivered an energetic performance.

Citizens called her the best performer as she was able to grab the attention of every attendee with her powerful and captivating voice. The users called her the best and said that she should keep coming back every year for her fans.

On the other hand, a user on social media also expressed his dissatisfaction while pointing out Valiant’s performance stating that Dancehall should not be a part of the World Creole Music Festival.

“Dance hall has no place in CREOLE festival,” the user said.

